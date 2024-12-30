Elon Musk Op-Ed in German Newspaper Prompts Editor to Resign in Protest

The party that Musk is backing is vehemently anti-immigration, and regularly downplays the atrocities of Nazism.

An editor for a prominent newspaper in Germany has resigned in protest after the paper published an op-ed in which billionaire Elon Musk endorsed a far right political party.

Earlier this month, Musk signaled his support for Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of elections set to be held in that country in February.

AfD is widely recognized as a reactionary political party, emphasizing anti-immigration policies, particularly against Muslim migrants. Leaders of the party have frequently espoused racist and antisemitic statements, and have pushed for a return to a German “identity” — echoing rhetoric peddled by leaders of the Nazi Party during the mid-20th century.

AfD has also called for changing how Nazism is viewed historically within Germany. The party has suggested, for example, that monuments, schools and museums depicting the horrors of the Nazi regime, including the Holocaust, be altered, with one AfD party leader minimizing the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis as “just a speck of bird’s muck.” Other leaders have outright denied that the Holocaust even occurred.

“Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

This past weekend, the billionaire elaborated on his views, writing an op-ed once again endorsing AfD as his choice to lead the country.

The AfD is “the last spark of hope” for Germany, Musk claimed in the opinion pages of Welt am Sonntag, the newspaper in question, adding that he believed only that party can “lead the country into a future where economic prosperity, cultural integrity and technological innovation.”

Musk also mischaracterized AfD’s far right views, describing depictions of the party as “right-wing extremist” as being “false,” citing a single example of a member of the party having a same-sex partner.

“Does that sound like Hitler to you?” Musk asked in the op-ed, disregarding the fact that the AfD opposes marriage equality in Germany.

Musk’s op-ed was run alongside another, from the incoming editor-in-chief of Welt Jan Philipp Burgard. However, while that opinion piece expressed disagreement with Musk, it was gentle in condemning his endorsement of AfD.

“Musk’s diagnosis is correct, but his therapeutic approach, that only the AfD can save Germany, is fatally wrong,” Burgard’s op-ed stated.

Several journalists working for Welt expressed their anger to higher-ups at the paper for allowing Musk’s op-ed to run. Eva Marie Kogel, who until last week served as the publication’s opinion editor, resigned in protest of the decision to run the op-ed.

“I always enjoyed heading the opinion section of WELT … Today, an article by Elon Musk appeared in Welt am Sonntag,” Kogel wrote on X. “I handed in my resignation yesterday after it went to print.”

Kogel received accolades on social media for taking a stand against the paper.

“I hope that Eva Marie Kogel will find a good home elsewhere and receive the support she deserves. Her integrity and courage deserve to be recognized,” German journalist Katharina Lotter wrote on Bluesky.

“Respect for Eva Marie Kogel, previously head of the opinion section at WELT,” Der Spiegel journalist Oliver Das Gupta wrote.

“Thank you, Eva Marie Kogel. May many more follow your example and walk upright into the new year,” author Katja Diehl said.

One Day Left: All gifts to Truthout now matched! From now until the end of the year, all donations to Truthout will be matched dollar for dollar! Thanks to a generous supporter, your one-time gift today will be matched immediately. As well, your monthly donation will be matched for the whole first year, doubling your impact. We have just one day left to reach our goals: raising $42,000 in one-time gifts and adding 602 new monthly donors. This matching gift comes at a critical time. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. Help us prepare for Trump’s Day One, and have your donation matched today!

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!