Elon Musk’s Threat to Primary Democrats Spurs New Urgency to Ban Super PACs

Trump-backer and richest person alive Elon Musk’s role in almost forcing a government shutdown this week has revived calls for campaign finance reform, both nationally and within the Democratic Party.

As part of his campaign against a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) that would have funded the government through March 14, Musk said that Republicans who voted for the bill should lose their seats during the 2026 midterms and that he would fund moderate primary challengers to Democrats in safe districts.

“The threat of limitless super-PAC spending from the world’s wealthiest man could have proven enough to shut down the federal government days before Christmas,” Joseph Geevarghese, the executive director of Our Revolution, told Common Dreams. “If there’s ever been a time to discuss serious campaign finance reform, it is now. We are sliding into a new era of American oligarchy, and unless we take decisive action, the integrity of our democracy is at risk.”

Before the shutdown showdown, Musk was already incredibly influential in politics as a financial backer: He spent at least $277 million on the campaigns of President-elect Donald Trump and other Republicans in 2024, including over $19 million on House races alone. Musk also spoke at Trump campaign rallies and was tapped by the president-elect to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency with fellow billionaire VivekRamaswamy.

However, his efforts to sink a spending bill revealed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Tuesday raised fresh concerns about his influence on elected politicians. His initial barrage of complaints against the CR — posted on his social media site X on Wednesday — precipitated a statement against the bill by Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. Johnson never brought the bill up for a vote.

As part of his initial Wednesday tweet storm, Musk wrote, “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!”

In response to Musk’s threats, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the ranking member of the Ways and Means Committee, gave an impassioned speech on the House floor on Thursday.

“Can you image what the next two years are going to be like if every time that Congress works its will and then there’s a tweet? Or from an individual who has no official portfolio, who threatens members on the Republican side with a primary and they succumb?” Neal said.

Musk, in response to a video of Neal’s speech, tweeted, “Oh… forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this jackass.”

The statement sparked outrage and resistance from congressional Democrats.

“Everyone knows I’m always ready,” Neal told Business Insider, while the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee tweeted out sarcastic memes.

Real ones know this isn’t our first scrap https://t.co/UhSi6ToNaT — Ways and Means Democrats (@WaysMeansCmte) December 20, 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for change on social media on Friday, writing, “How about the House add campaign finance reform to the CR so Republicans and Democrats alike can stop being so scared about what a billionaire man-child thinks before they vote on anything around here?”

Ultimately, after another Republican-led spending bill failed to clear the House on Thursday, Johnson introduced a paired-down CR that included key measures backed by Democrats such as relief for disaster victims and aid for farmers. That bill passed the House on Friday and the Senate early Saturday, narrowly averting a government shutdown that would have deprived hundreds of thousands of federal employees of paychecks over the holidays.

But Musk’s intervention established a precedent “that should upset every American who believes in our democratic form of government,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said.

“Musk is getting carried away with himself, using his limitless fortune and his ownership of X to try to turn American politics to the authoritarian right,” former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich wrote on his Substack on Friday.

“Wealth inequality is rapidly undermining our democracy,” Reich continued. “Musk is the poster boy for a wealth tax.”

Musk’s primary challenge to Neal bolstered calls for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to ban super PAC spending in its primaries.

“Elon Musk, worth $455 billion, spent $277 million to buy the Republican Party,” Sanders staff director Warren Gunnels wrote on social media on Friday. “He has also pledged to replace Democrats in primaries with those who represent his special interests. If the DNC doesn’t ban super PACs in primaries, what will this picture look like in 2 years?”

Reich also argued that “the DNC must bar dark money and limit campaign contributions in all Democratic primary campaigns. The incoming chair of the DNC, selected on February 1, should make this a key part of their strategy for the 2026 midterms and beyond.”

