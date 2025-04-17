Trump Adviser Compares Opposing Abrego Garcia’s Detention With Backing Terrorism

Sebastian Gorka suggested that those concerned about due process are “aiding and abetting criminals and terrorists.”

Rights advocates who have expressed outrage in recent weeks over the Trump administration’s expulsion of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and other migrants have based their criticism on core tenets of the U.S. Constitution — particularly the right to due process — but President Donald Trump’s top counterterrorism adviser on Tuesday night suggested that defenders of basic constitutional rights are actually “aiding and abetting” terrorists.

As independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported, White House Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka said in an interview with Newsmax that the divide between the Trump administration, which has sent hundreds of people to a notorious foreign prison without trial and disobeyed a Supreme Court order, and those who oppose its actions boils down to a disagreement between those who “love America” and those who “hate America.”

Those committed to abandoning constitutional rights guaranteed to anyone on U.S. soil, according to Gorka, are in the former camp.

“We have people who love America, like the president, like his Cabinet, like the directors of his agencies, who want to protect Americans,” said Gorka. “And then there is the other side, that is on the side of the cartel members, on the side of the illegal aliens, on the side of the terrorists.”

“And you have to ask yourself, are they technically aiding and abetting them?” Gorka said. “Because aiding and abetting criminals and terrorists is a crime in federal statute.”

White House 'counterterrorism czar' Sebastian Gorka says Americans who criticize deportations like that of Abrego Garcia are 'aiding and abetting terrorists' — a criminal offense. pic.twitter.com/ZdjahFyvmG — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 17, 2025

In his newsletter, Klippenstein analyzed whether “Gorka’s intensely partisan worldview be turned into government practice,” noting that his comments came the day before Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) traveled to El Salvador to speak to top government officials about releasing Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who has been repeatedly accused by the Trump administration of being a “convicted” member of the gang MS-13 despite having no criminal record.

“The Trump administration has already taken the unprecedented step of formally designating a variety of ‘transnational criminal organizations,’ gangs and drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” said Klippenstein. “With that in place, all the administration would have to do to turn Gorka’s rhetoric into reality would be to claim that critics of Trump’s immigration and deportation policies are providing them with ‘material support.'”

Gorka suggested that actions such as Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador, during which he tried but was unable to make contact with Abrego Garcia, who is being detained at President Nayib Bukele’s Terrorism Confinement Center, could eventually be the basis of felony charges against the senator.

The counterterrorism czar lambasted Democrats for expressing concern about “the rights of this individual,” referring to Abrego Garcia.

“You mean the terrorist who came here illegally?” he said, echoing Bukele’s baseless suggestion in the Oval Office of the White House earlier this week that the Maryland resident has been proven to be a terrorist.

Klippenstein warned that while Gorka’s statements appeared to display a “wingnut” legal theory, the counterterrorism adviser is “much more powerful than he was in Trump’s first term,” when he was briefly a deputy assistant to the president and was largely dismissed as a fringe figure in Trump’s orbit.

Gorka is now leading Trump’s counterterrorism strategy, including the government’s shift in focus toward anti-Trump protests like those that have taken place at Tesla dealerships.

“So-called Tesla terrorism and potential anti-Trump violence is driving new articulations of the threat,” a senior intelligence official told Klippenstein.

Klippenstein wrote on Wednesday that Gorka’s comments reveal the Trump administration’s plan to cast “a wider and wider net in its new domestic war on terrorism,” potentially targeting anyone who opposes Trump’s flouting of court orders and his anti-immigration operation.

“While the media’s focus is understandably on migrants and deportees,” said Klippenstein, “Americans are increasingly coming into the crosshairs.”

