Since 2025, Trump Made More Stock Trades Than All 535 Congress Members Combined

This amounts to more than 80 trades per market day for the president in his first 17 months back in office.

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President Donald Trump made nearly 30,000 stock trades since his return to office, marking a far higher volume of trades than all 535 members of Congress combined, a new Bloomberg analysis finds.

Between his inauguration in January 2025 and the end of June, Trump and his team made nearly 28,700 trades, his financial disclosures show. That amounts to roughly 80 trades per market day for nearly a year and a half.

In that period, House lawmakers reported making 19,400 stock trades, while senators reported 2,900, for a total of 22,300 transactions. A few lawmakers were responsible for a large portion of the trades, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California), who reported 8,000 transactions in that time.

Trump’s trades have been a major boon for him, as the only modern president who’s ever disclosed trading individual stocks. Previous reports have found that Trump’s 2025 trades alone were worth as much as $1.8 billion, and his trades in the first three months of 2026 were worth as much as $750 million.

These trades have come as he’s driven policy for and outright publicized companies that he has bought stock in; a recent report by Democrats on Congress’s Joint Economic Committee found that Trump has made up to $15.5 million in profits on his oil and gas holdings as the companies’ stocks have risen due to his war on Iran.

Bloomberg also highlights a time when Trump bought as much as $1.4 million in DoorDash stock in the first quarter of 2026, then, in April, staged a stunt where he used DoorDash to deliver McDonald’s to the White House.

The White House has denied accusations of insider trading or improper conduct, saying that his stock portfolio is managed independently and uses a strategy based on computer models. “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

But Trump has also outright opposed any legislation that may prevent him from conducting stock trades — even while he’s backed proposals to bar members of Congress from doing the same.

Last year, Trump attacked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) for supporting the inclusion of presidents in his bill to ban Congress from trading individual stocks, calling him a “second-tier Senator” and a “pawn” of Democrats.

Even still, during his State of the Union address this year, Trump called for a congressional stock ban to be passed so that members “cannot corruptly profit from using insider information.” Ignoring Trump’s trades, Republicans are using some members’ supposed support of a stock trading ban as a selling point for the party ahead of the midterm elections.

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