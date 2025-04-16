The lawyers, both citizens, say the letters indicate DHS is “not being careful” and dismissing the right to due process.

Two immigration lawyers in Massachusetts have been sent notices from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) saying they need to self-deport within the next week or the government “will find [them],” despite the fact that both are U.S. citizens.

Nichole Micheroni, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, and Carmen Bello, who is from the Dominican Republic but who has been a U.S. citizen for almost 20 years, both received a letter demanding that they leave the country. The correspondence from DHS is similar to threatening letters received by the lawyers’ clients.

The letter’s subject line reads, “Notice of Termination of Parole.” Within the body of the text, the email reiterates that the department is “terminating” their immigration parole status, which doesn’t apply to either of the two lawyers.

“Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you,” the letter adds.

Micheroni told a local news station about the letters, showing that she has both a birth certificate and a U.S. passport proving her citizenship. She noted that she’s never seen immigration parole for one of her clients terminated through email.

“At first I thought [the email from DHS] was for a client, but I looked really closely and the only name on the email was mine,” Micheroni recalled. “So it said my parole status had been terminated and I should leave the country within seven days.”

DHS mistakenly sending such letters is indicative of larger problems at the agency, Micheroni suggested.

“I think it’s really scary this is going on. I think it says they’re not being careful,” Micheroni said.

Bello agreed with Micheroni’s assessment.

“I think there’s a lack of responsibility on the department on sending the letters like this,” Bello said.

She added:

The administration is not paying attention when they’re sending this email because they are just sending to anyone who has an email in any of the parole applications.

In response to queries from Massachusetts-based media, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they are aware of the letters being sent to the lawyers and others by mistake and are addressing them “on a case-by-case basis.”

But even when such letters are sent to their intended addressees, they are still improper and misleading regarding immigrants’ due process rights, immigrant advocates have said.

Ohio-based immigration attorney Emmanuel Olawale, whose clients received similar letters from DHS, told The Columbus Dispatch that “even though it’s scary, it is illegal” to demand immigrants self-deport in this manner.

“You still have a right to due process under the 14th amendment, which covers citizens and noncitizens if on U.S. soil,” Olawale said.

