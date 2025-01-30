EEOC Rolls Back Trans Protections Following Trump’s Executive Order

Trump-appointed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Acting Chair Andrea Lucas announced earlier this week that the agency will be “rolling back” enforcement of anti-discrimination policies that protect transgender Americans.

Lucas stated in a press release that, in accordance with President Donald Trump’s anti-trans Executive Order 14166, which mandates that federal agencies recognize only two unchangeable sexes assigned at conception, her “priorities — for compliance, investigations, and litigation — is to defend the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights, including women’s rights to single-sex spaces at work.”

She also announced the removal of the agency’s “pronoun app,” a Microsoft 365 feature that allowed employees to display their pronouns alongside their name on platforms like Outlook and Teams, making them visible to both internal and external contacts. This change further contributes to a hostile environment for transgender employees at the EEOC, aligning with the broader wave of anti-trans measures introduced by the Trump administration, such as a federal bathroom ban, targeted crackdowns on DEI initiatives, and the reported cancellation of LGBTQ Pride observances within federal agencies.

Additionally, Lucas has ended the use of the “X” gender marker in the intake process for filing discrimination charges, and directed changes to official forms to eliminate “Mx.” from the list of prefix options for discrimination claims, further erasing recognition of nonbinary identities and creating additional barriers for transgender employees seeking legal recourse for employment discrimination.

Lucas also announced a review of the EEOC’s “Know Your Rights” poster, which all covered employers are legally required to display in workplaces. She further stated that the commission has “removed materials promoting gender ideology” from its internal and external websites, as well as from agency documents such as webpages, statements, social media platforms, forms, and training materials.

Executive Order 14166, which the EEOC says it is complying with, defines “gender ideology” as “the idea that there is a vast spectrum of genders that are disconnected from one’s sex.” However, leading medical and scientific organizations reject this narrow definition. The American Psychological Association and the World Health Organization recognize that gender identity is distinct from biological sex and exists on a spectrum. Furthermore, research shows that approximately 1.7 percent of people worldwide are born with sex characteristics — such as chromosomes, hormone levels, or reproductive and sexual anatomy — that do not fit the Trump administration’s binary definition of sex.

The agency’s review and removal process is ongoing. Any changes to the EEOC’s existing “Enforcement Guidance on Harassment in the Workplace” — which affirms that employers may be in violation of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act if they misgender employees or deny them access to restrooms that align with their gender identity — would require a commission vote and cannot be made unilaterally. However, Trump recently dismissed two of the three Democratic commissioners from the agency and will likely replace them with conservatives, and has made it clear that his administration intends to weaponize women’s rights by promoting anti-trans “single-sex spaces” as a means to restrict restroom access for transgender and nonbinary people.

“Because of biological realities, each sex has its own, unique privacy interests, and women have additional safety interests, that warrant certain single-sex facilities at work and other spaces outside the home,” Lucas said in a press release. “It is neither harassment nor discrimination for a business to draw distinctions between the sexes in providing single-sex bathrooms or other similar facilities which implicate these significant privacy and safety interests.”

Defending her anti-trans stance, Lucas then argued: “the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County does not demand otherwise: the Court explicitly stated that it did ‘not purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind.’”

In Bostock, the Supreme Court affirmed that Title VII’s ban on sex discrimination in employment includes protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. However, the Trump administration has deliberately misrepresented this decision to justify rolling back anti-discrimination protections for transgender Americans. The administration’s distortion of Bostock “could allow federal agencies to refuse to acknowledge discrimination against the full LGBTQ+ community in the workplace, education, housing, health care, and more,” the Human Rights Campaign said in a press release.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.