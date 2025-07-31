DOJ Drops Antitrust Case Against Company Represented by Bondi’s Former Employer

The decision to drop the case comes days after the Justice Department fired two of its top antitrust officials.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

The U.S. Justice Department this week dropped an antitrust case against a company represented by the lobbying firm that employed Pam Bondi before her confirmation as attorney general earlier this year.

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) has paid the lobbying giant Ballard Partners hundreds of thousands of dollars this year to pressure Bondi’s Justice Department on “antitrust issues,” according to federal disclosures.

The DOJ’s decision to drop the antitrust lawsuit, which was initially filed during the final days of the Biden administration, allows Amex GBT’s acquisition of rival CWT Holdings to move forward despite concerns that the merger would harm competition in the travel management sector. Amex GBT said it was “pleased” the DOJ dropped the case ahead of trial, which was set to begin in September.

Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel for the anti-monopoly American Economic Liberties Project, called the Justice Department’s move “so so so corrupt” and urged observers to “follow the money.”

Amex GBT paid Ballard Partners $50,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and $150,000 in the second quarter to lobby the Justice Department. Jon Golinger, democracy advocate with Public Citizen, said last week that “the American people deserve to know whether Attorney General Bondi has been involved with her former firm’s lobbying and if the red carpet is being rolled out for these clients by the Department of Justice because of her former role at Ballard.”

“If Bondi has been involved with the Ballard firm’s lobbying, she has likely violated the ethics pledge,” Golinger added. “The American people deserve an attorney general who always puts their needs above the special interest agendas of former business associates.”

Scrutiny of the Justice Department’s decision to drop the Amex GBT case comes amid allegations of corruption surrounding the DOJ’s merger settlement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper Networks last month. It also comes days after the Justice Department fired two of its top antitrust officials.

The American Prospect’s David Dayen noted Tuesday that the Justice Department’s voluntary dismissal of the Amex GBT lawsuit means the case — unlike the Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper settlement — doesn’t have to face a Tunney Act review.

In a statement to the Prospect, a Justice Department spokesperson denied that Bondi had any involvement in the antitrust division’s decision to drop the Amex GBT case.

“The smell of corruption has gotten bad enough that they’re trying to shape the information environment,” Dayen wrote in response to the DOJ statement.

An urgent appeal for your support With Trump’s fascist agenda driving the narrative, it’s the duty of independent media to disrupt corporate propaganda.

Yet, at such a pivotal moment, donations to Truthout have been declining. Why? Blatant political censorship from Big Tech. As we face mounting repression, Truthout appeals for your support. Your tax-deductible monthly or one-time gift is the difference-maker that fuels our movement journalism. Please give if you can

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.