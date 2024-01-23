Disability Justice Activists Organize to Help Palestinians Stay Connected

Amid the struggle to survive Israel’s ongoing military attacks – which have left over 25,000 dead and more than 7,000 missing in Gaza – and the deprivations of a genocidal siege, Palestinians in Gaza have also struggled to maintain internet access. According to the cybersecurity monitoring group NetBlocks, Gaza has suffered nine communications blackouts since October 7. Most of Gaza’s 550 cell towers have been partially or completely damaged. The mass displacement of Palestinians from northern and central Gaza to southern areas of the strip has overwhelmed Gaza’s remaining network capacity.

Communications blackouts and attacks on electronic infrastructure obstruct the efforts of Palestinians who are documenting Israeli atrocities, as well as stories of Palestinian love, solidarity, and survival on social media. Given that international media are barred from entering Gaza unless they are embedded with IDF forces, the work of Palestinian journalists, media workers, and other frontline storytellers has been especially crucial, allowing the world to witness an ongoing genocide through the eyes of those experiencing it.

Disruptions in cell phone and internet service also prevent Palestinians in Gaza from contacting loved ones or using their phones to request or coordinate rescue efforts. As Egyptian writer and activist Mirna El Helbawi explained on the podcast Marketplace Tech, in the modern world, “The right for communication and internet access now is like the same right for food and water and a proper way of living.”

Appalled by attacks on Palestinian internet infrastructure, El Helbawi founded #ConnectingGaza to get eSims directly to people in Gaza. eSims are digital SIM cards which can be accessed by scanning a QR code. Using eSims, people in Gaza may be able to pick up a roaming signal from Egyptian or Israeli internet networks.

For disability justice organizers Jane Shi, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, and Alice Wong, the distribution of eSims, as a form of mutual aid, presented a rare opportunity to provide material support to Palestinians in Gaza. Together, the three launched an effort called “Crips for eSims for Gaza.” In a collectively authored blog post, the three organizers talked about Gaza as a frontline in the struggle for disability justice and disabled survival, writing:

We also recognize that everyone in Gaza is now disabled due to the massive number of deaths, new disabilities, life-threatening illnesses and destruction of medical facilities going on. Such destruction also debilitates the land, water, and air, which will impact Palestinians and all surrounding life for generations to come. We owe our kin in Palestine to throw sand on the gears of genocide with our every breath.

So far, Crips for eSims for Gaza has sent 1,410 eSims to help Palestinians access the internet. 394 of those eSims are presently active. I was recently able to connect with Jane, Leah and Alice about eSims for Gaza and why the Palestinian struggle is a disability justice issue.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Kelly Hayes: Can you tell us about Crips for eSims for Gaza? What’s the aim of this effort, and how did it come about?

Photo of Alice Wong, an Asian American disabled woman in a power chair. She is wearing an orange and black tiger-striped sweater, black pants, a bold red lip color and a trach at her neck. In the background is a gray cement wall with greenery. Eddie Hernandez Photography

Alice Wong: I follow Jane on social media and saw a post that she was selling some of her artwork in an effort to raise money to buy eSims. Leah and I were brainstorming how we can do something similar, and since I don’t know the process of purchasing, activating, and sending eSims, I wondered if we could join forces with Jane. We asked Jane, and she enthusiastically said yes. We all worked on a blog post that I published with information on how to donate and how disability justice and Palestine are connected, plus additional resources, readings, and organizations to support. Speaking for myself only, this has been an incredibly gratifying experience organizing with Jane and Leah. Each of us collaborated and brought our talents together. It’s an example of community care and disability solidarity.

Photo of Jane Shi, a person with pale tan skin. Jane’s body is facing away from the camera, but her face smiling towards it. She’s wearing a blue jean jacket with the words “Nobody Loves You” embroidered in white across its back. Her hair is nearly shoulder-length with dark red highlights at the ends. She is wearing large, round, black-grey glasses. The background is a park with lawn grass and trees, out of focus. Joy Gyamfi

Jane Shi: Many of us were noticing that it has been very difficult to get aid into Gaza, but that eSims were a tangible way to do it through the #ConnectingGaza project. My friend Divya Kaur, photographer and co-organizer for Under the Table Poetry – a poetry collective that uplifts queer and disabled poets and hosts open mic nights, talked about fundraising for them through a raffle, and my friend and co-organizer Vivian Ly at Masks4EastVan linked me the info for how to send them in a group chat. I already had my “Immunocompromised stickers are worth protecting” stickers listed online, so I decided to raise funds for eSims and for legal support for those arrested protesting the Scotiabank Giller Prize and Indigo Books in Toronto.

A few days after buying and sending several eSims with the funds raised, I noticed one of them became activated. I shared it on socials and also sent it to a bunch of friends, especially friends who were going nonstop – going to protests, calling representatives, challenging our own respective communities to show up, organizing film screenings, etc., hoping to offer something tangible, a breath even, showing that our collective efforts are reaching at least one person, one family, in Gaza. I wanted my friends and communities who were putting all of themselves into this work to have something small to hold onto amidst the devastation and their internal sense of responsibility. I know that those who push themselves the hardest are not those who care the least, and to readers who may feel that they should do more, I want to say that we’re in this together. Care is at the center of how movements sustain themselves – something I learned directly from Alice and Leah and other disability justice movement leaders.

And then Alice and Leah reached out to me! Joining forces with two incredible organizers and writers that I have learned so much from throughout the years and collaborating across the colonial border as well has been incredible. The aim is to send, as Leah says, “a shit ton of eSims” to Palestinians in Gaza, which is to say, to keep Palestinians connected to each other and the rest of the world, to keep the collective witnessing alive, to stop the genocide.

A photo of Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, a non-binary femme of Sri Lankan and Irish/Roma heritage with curly gray, brown and blue hair. Leah is wearing a neon yellow halter top, a pink respirator mask and metal-rimmed eyeglasses. They have a purse slung over their shoulder and a cane tucked under one arm as they hold their phone to take a selfie. They have visible tattoos on both arms. One of those tattoos reads, “We begin by listening.” Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha

Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha: When the war on Gaza started, I was going to as many protests as I could, mostly with other disabled BIPOC. A lot of the protests I went to had basic access and masking, which is great, but even with that, I have limits on how far I can walk/ march as a disabled person with chronic pain and limits on how far I can walk, plus fatigue. I went to the big DC march in November with a good friend, where we supported each other around disability, but my whole body was totally fucked with pain for days after. Potentially getting arrested at an action also has different crip considerations for me, like how fucked up my body is going to get after sitting on concrete for hours, what happens if the cops take my mobility device away, will I be targeted for violence by the cops as a disabled BIPOC person? I know I am not alone in this, that there are a lot of disabled BIPOC people who are passionate about making a difference and being in solidarity with Palestine but for whom marching and traditional protests are not always accessible.

I was spending a lot of time lying in bed with insomnia from witnessing the devastation of the genocide, stressed out, and brainstorming what are different crip/ disabled/disability justice-specific ways we disabled people in North America can organize and be in solidarity with Palestine? I am always thinking about, what are not just the ways to make existing, abled-made forms of resistance accessible, but what are the disabled-specific forms of organizing we can do? I was thinking of other disability justice fundraisers I have been a part of, like Stacey Park Milbern’s fundraiser to buy the Disability Justice Culture Club, her accessible home in East Oakland that she also made into a disabled BIPOC community center. A ton of disabled people, mostly low-income, raised $20,000 for Stacey’s fundraiser, mostly in $5 to $20 donations people sent at the beginning of the month when their check hit or through grassroots fundraisers. It was incredibly powerful to watch us support each other. Crips are often broke as fuck but also often raise a shit ton of money for each other, $5 at a time; it’s kind of a best-kept secret. A lot of people still think of disabled people as passive and powerless, like we’re waiting for people to come save us, but we save each other all the time – or try to. We have power.

Second, as a Sri Lankan diasporic person living in the U.S., I am also really familiar with the tactic and tradition of moving US or Canadian dollars to our home communities when a crisis hits because the exchange rate from USD or CAD to global South currency always goes far.

8 DAYS TO RAISE $47K — HELP US KEEP PUBLISHING! With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, the need for fearless, truth-telling journalism only grows greater. Truth and justice won’t win unless we all do what we can — and time is running out! Will you make a one-time or monthly donation to help us raise the $47,000 we need to keep Truthout publishing?

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.