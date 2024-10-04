In a new memoir, as well as in social media posts promoting her book, former First Lady Melania Trump expressed that she fully supports a person’s right to an abortion — a view that contradicts the campaign rhetoric and actions of her husband, former President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump explained her stance through a video message on X.

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth,” she said. “Individual freedom. What does ‘My body, my choice’ really mean?”

The post included a link to her website, where her book is featured prominently for sale.

Within the book, Melania Trump says it is “imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

“I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life,” she adds.

Melania Trump’s views on abortion are incongruent with those of Donald Trump.

The Republican nominee for president has previously stated that he is proud to have played a role in the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the decades-old Supreme Court precedent that established federal abortion protections. The case was overturned in 2022 after Trump appointed three right-wing justices to the bench during his tenure as president.

Trump’s stances on abortion have rapidly shifted throughout his campaign. After initially supporting the idea of a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Trump has now taken a “states’ rights” approach to the issue, suggesting that each state should determine its own rules and regulations on the procedure — a stance that is unquestionably antithetical to Melania Trump’s view that abortion is a fundamental right.

When asked about Melania Trump’s recent statements, Donald Trump defended her, telling a reporter that it was her view and he respected it.

“We spoke about it, and I said, ‘you have to write what you believe. I’m not going to tell you what to do,'” Trump said.

Critics were skeptical of Melania Trump’s statements, especially in light of their timing. Indeed, polling shows that voters trust the Democratic candidate in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, much more than Donald Trump on the topic of abortion.

“Melania coming out now as a purported champion of abortion rights is an obvious political ploy to moderate Trump’s image on the issue,” opined Popular Information’s Judd Legum.

“Wow what a total coincidence that Melania is coming out as a passionate supporter for abortion rights a few weeks before an election where her husband is trailing with women by 20 points,” abortion rights journalist Jessica Valenti wrote on X.

On her website “Abortion, Every Day,” Valenti expounded on her views regarding Melania Trump’s decision to speak out now:

I find this so gross. Maybe Melania does support abortion rights; it’s totally possible! But I don’t buy that this is some independent move from a woman eager to distance herself from her husband’s noxious policies. It’s not a coincidence that her supposed full-throated support is being leaked right before the election.

“[Melania Trump] has been complicit in her husband’s nightmare reign and bigotry, and now she wants to help put a glossy, softened sheen on his anti-abortion extremism,” Valenti added. “This is about covering up and distracting from how dangerous a Trump administration would be for women.”

“The Quest Show” host Lana Quest also expressed doubts about Melania Trump’s statement.

“Where was she when [Donald Trump] handpicked Justices to get rid of Roe? Where was she when woman after woman told their stories of suffering? I’ll tell you where she was. Living a lavish comfortable life,” Quest wrote.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license. See further guidelines here.