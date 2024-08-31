Brazilian Judge Suspends X After Musk’s Refusal to Block Far Right Accounts

The order is the result of a monthslong feud between the billionaire and the Brazilian government.

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the nationwide suspension of Elon Musk’s X social media platform in response to the billionaire’s failure to comply with the judge’s directive to appoint a legal representative in the South American country.

Moraes ordered the “immediate, complete, and total suspension of X’s operations” in the nation of 215 million people, “until the court’s judicial decisions are complied with and the fines applied are paid” and “until a representative of the company in the country is appointed.”

The judge also infuriated Musk by blocking his SpaceX company from conducting financial transactions in Brazil over millions of dollars in unpaid fines imposed on X — formerly known as Twitter — for breaking Brazilian laws.

Earlier this month, Musk withdrew X’s staff from Brazil after Moraes threatened to arrest the company’s legal representative if the platform did not delete user accounts spreading far-right misinformation and hate speech in violation of Brazilian law.

“Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,” Moraes said.

“The president of the National Telecommunications Agency, Carlos Manuel Baigorri, must take all measures to ensure the suspension,” Moraes continued, adding that he “also ordered Apple and Google to take measures to block the use of the application by iOS and Android systems, in addition to removing it from their virtual stores.”

Internet service providers and app stores have five days to comply with Moraes’ ruling. People who use virtual public networks (VPNs) to skirt the new ban are subject to a roughly $8,900 fine.

Moraes stated that he “made every possible effort and granted every opportunity for X Brazil to comply with the judicial orders and pay the fines, which would have avoided the adoption of this more serious measure.”

“Unfortunately,” he added, “the illicit conduct was repeated in this investigation, making it clear that X Brazil failed to comply with several court orders, as well as the willful intention of evading responsibility for complying with the court orders issued.”

In April, Moraes launched a criminal investigation into Musk’s alleged obstruction of justice and incitement to crime.

Friday’s decision comes amid a monthslong feud between Musk — the world’s wealthiest person — and Moraes. Musk has accused the judge of “censorship” and of being a “tyrant.”

“Alexandre de Moraes is an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge,” Musk said Thursday on X in one of several increasingly sophomoric posts.

However, as Brazil-based journalist Brian Mier explained, “this is about sovereignty.”

“Treating a system where the rich can buy more reach than normal citizens as if it were a democratic commons, as a ‘free speech’ issue, is ludicrous,” Mier wrote on X. “In the Global South, U.S. social media corporations are coup machines.”

In the 1960s, the United States played an instrumental role in overthrowing a democratically elected Brazilian government and installing a 21-year military dictatorship in which a young Jair Bolsonaro — the former right-wing Brazilian leader who is the target of multiple criminal probes led by Moraes — served as an army officer.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva offered thoughts on Musk and the case ahead of Friday’s ruling during a television interview.

“Who does he think he is?” asked Lula. “He has to respect the rules of this country.”

