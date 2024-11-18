Biden Allows Ukraine to Use Long-Range Missiles for Deep Strikes Inside Russia

While neocons from both sides of the proverbial political aisle welcomed what some described as President Joe Biden’s “long overdue” decision Sunday to allow Ukrainian forces to strike deep inside Russia with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, antiwar voices sounded the alarm on what one senior Kremlin official called “a very big step towards the start of World War III.”
“Biden has for the first time allowed Ukraine to use U.S. weapons to strike deep inside Russia,” comedian, podcaster, and antiwar writer Lee Camp wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Apparently the Dems want WWIII before they leave office. Utterly unhinged.”
President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office in 63 days, has vowed to quickly end the nearly 1,000-day war, which Russia started in February 2022 with a massive invasion of its smaller neighbor amid significant NATO provocations.
The New York Times reported that the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) — which has a range of 190 miles — will likely first be deployed against Russian and recently arrived North Korean troops in the Kursk region of western Russia, where Ukrainian forces have seized a sizable swath of Russian territory.
The Times said Biden dropped his previous reservations over allowing Ukraine to use the missiles for fear of Moscow’s retaliation due to “the sheer audacity of Russia’s decision to throw North Korean troops at Ukrainian lines.”
Earlier this year, Biden quietly gave Kyiv the green light to carry out limited cross-border strikes near Kharkiv with shorter-range missiles as Russian forces menaced Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Taking their cues from Biden, Britain and France on Sunday also dropped their objections to Ukraine using long-range offensive missiles provided by the two countries to attack targets inside Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday: “Today, many in the media are talking about the fact that we have received permission to take appropriate actions. But blows are not inflicted with words. Such things are not announced. The rockets will speak for themselves.”
In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the U.S. and its allies that approval for Ukrainian attacks with Western long-range missiles “will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries.”
Russian officials responded to Biden’s move with warnings of serious repercussions.
“Strikes with U.S. missiles deep into Russian regions will inevitably entail a serious escalation, which threatens to lead to much more serious consequences,” said Leonid Slutsky, who chairs a key foreign affairs committee in the State Duma, according to Reuters.
