Amazon Workers Threaten Holiday Strike If Company Keeps Refusing to Bargain

The strike could hit major hubs in New York and California during one of the busiest sales seasons of the year.

Workers at a Amazon warehouse and delivery center in New York announced approval of strike authorizations on Friday, giving the retail giant — who have refused to negotiate for months — until Sunday to come to the bargaining table or risk a major work stoppage at the height of the holiday shopping season.

The unions representing Amazon workers at two New York City facilities — the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island and the DBK4 delivery center in Queens — cited the company’s “illegal refusal to recognize their union and negotiate a contract” to address low wages and dangerous working conditions as the reason for the strike authorization.

“Amazon is pushing its workers closer to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a statement. “We’ve been clear: Amazon has until December 15 to come to the table and bargain for a contract. If these white-collar criminals want to keep breaking the law, they better get ready for a fight.”

The workers are demanding:

A living wage with fair pay increases.

Safer working conditions to prevent injuries and fatalities.

Job security and protection from arbitrary firings.

Dignity and respect for all employees.

In June, over 5,500 workers at JFK8 — who first voted in favor of creating a union in 2022 — joined the Teamsters and chartered the Amazon Labor Union (ALU)-IBT Local 1. Despite consolidating their organizing strength with the backing of the Teamsters, Amazon management has dragged their feet on bargaining a first contract, hardly surprising given the company’s long-standing hostility to organized labor.

“Amazon’s refusal to negotiate is a direct attack on our rights,” said Connor Spence, president of ALU-IBT Local 1, on Friday. “If Amazon chooses to ignore us, they’re the ones ruining Christmas for millions of families. We’re not just fighting for a contract; we’re fighting for the future of worker power at Amazon and beyond.”

We, the workers at the JFK8 Amazon Fulfillment Center, have authorized the Amazon Labor Union-IBT Local 1 and the Teamsters Amazon National Negotiating Committee to call a ULP strike if Amazon doesn’t meet its legal obligation to bargain by Dec. 15.

Amazon, the clock is ticking! pic.twitter.com/kBt6cmMq93 — Amazon Labor Union IBT (@amazonlabor) December 13, 2024

Rank-and-file members said their demands are reasonable, especially as the company — owned by the world’s second-richest man, Jeff Bezos — continues to rake in massive profits year after year as one of the world’s largest companies.

“We aren’t asking for much,” said James Saccardo, a worker at JFK8. “We just want what everyone else in America wants — to do our jobs and get paid enough to take care of ourselves and our families. And Amazon isn’t letting us do that.”

In Queens, where Amazon workers at DBK4 — the corporation’s largest delivery station in the city — voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike of their own.

“Driving for Amazon is tough,” said Luc Rene, a driver who works out of DBK4. “What’s even tougher is fighting a mega-corporation that constantly breaks the law and games the system. But we won’t give up.”

“Every horror story you read about Amazon is true, but worse,” said Justine, a warehouse worker in New York in a video produced by More Perfect Union.

BREAKING: Amazon workers in NYC are going on strike right before Christmas — the company's busiest time.



The first unionized Amazon warehouse is going to shut down in a historic walkout.



Workers plan to hit the company where it hurts to win their first union contract. pic.twitter.com/CwnrRWg4be — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 13, 2024

A strike at this time of year, the busiest for the retail giant, reports labor correspondent Jessica Burbank for Drop Site News, “would hit them where it hurts. The scale of the strike would be unprecedented, including the major hubs of New York and San Bernadino, California.”

According to Burbank:

Amazon now has a workforce of over 700,000, making it the largest employer of warehouse workers in the nation. If a contract is won at these initial 20 bargaining units, it has the potential to impact working conditions for thousands of workers, and inspire union organizing efforts at Amazon facilities across the country. For Amazon workers who voted to unionize their warehouses in March of 2022, this has been a long time coming. “Thousands of Amazon workers courageously cast their ballots to form a union at JFK8 in Staten Island,” Smalls said in a text. “We shocked the world, we had won against a corporate giant and hoped that step would propel us forward to help create a better workplace.” For years, Amazon stalled on recognizing the union, and has not yet met union representatives at the negotiating table. Smalls said, “I’m excited to see workers take control, take the next step and move even further down the path to victory when they exercise their right to strike.” He continued, “We celebrated as we inspired thousands of others to hope for the same.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday issued his support for the union workers.

“Amazon delivery drivers and warehouse workers deserve decent wages, benefits and working conditions — and the right to form a union,” said Sanders. “I strongly support the thousands of Amazon workers who will go on strike tomorrow if Amazon doesn’t end its illegal union busting.”

The workers at JFK8 said people could support the union’s effort in various ways “at this critical time,” including:

Donate to the Solidarity Fund: Help workers sustain their fight by contributing to the strike fund.

Help workers sustain their fight by contributing to the strike fund. Show Up on the Picket Line: Join workers at JFK8 to demonstrate solidarity and hold Amazon accountable for their illegal refusal to negotiate a union contract.

Join workers at JFK8 to demonstrate solidarity and hold Amazon accountable for their illegal refusal to negotiate a union contract. Spread the Word: Use social media and local networks to raise awareness about the workers’ struggle and the importance of their fight for justice at Amazon.

Use social media and local networks to raise awareness about the workers’ struggle and the importance of their fight for justice at Amazon. Contact Elected Officials: Urge representatives to publicly support JFK8 workers and pressure Amazon to negotiate in good faith.

Urge representatives to publicly support JFK8 workers and pressure Amazon to negotiate in good faith. Sign the Petition: Stand with Amazon workers and demand that Amazon guarantee a safe return to work, free of harassment and retaliatory disciplinary action, to all workers participating in protected collective action.

For his part, former labor secretary and economist Robert Reich said he had no sympathy for the retail giant’s refusal to bargain in good faith with the workers who make its business model possible.

“Amazon had $15 billion in profits last quarter,” said Reich. “Don’t tell me they can’t afford to bargain a fair contract.”

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $140,000 in one-time donations and to add 1469 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.