Alabama Lawmaker Proposes Banning Use of “West Bank” in Government Documents

The bill is the latest in a wave of identical legislation being introduced in several states and at the federal level.

As we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation, your support is urgently needed. Please make a year-end gift to Truthout today.

An Alabama lawmaker has pre-filed a bill that would prohibit the use of the term West Bank in all government documents when referring to the Palestinian territory on the Jordan River.

HB 81, sponsored by Rep. Mark Gidley, R-Hokes Bluff, would require the area to be referenced by its “historically, biblically, and legally accurate” names of “Judea” and “Samaria.” Gidley said in an interview that the change is necessary because the West Bank is left over from the time that Jordan controlled the territory, which is now controlled by Israel.

“It’s just an opportunity to make sure the narrative is correctly identifying the land that Israel controls,” Gidley said.

According to the United Nations, Palestine was put under administration from the United Kingdom in 1922 by the League of Nations and served as a “national home for the Jewish people.” In 1947, the UN took over decisions about Palestine, which proposed an Arab state and Jewish state. Jordan controlled the part of the region known as the West Bank today. In 1967, Israel took over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after the Six-Day War.

Conservative lawmakers in Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri have filed identical legislation, though Gidley said he was not inspired by other states or by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who introduced a federal bill in February. He said that the bill would be a way for Alabama to strengthen its support for Israel.

“Alabama is a very strong supporter of Israel, has been since 1943, will be forever,” Gidley said. “I think this just shows the strength of our support.”

He said he has “no idea” if any Alabama government documents refer to the territory as the West Bank. According to the bill, official government material includes “any guidance, rule, material, briefing, press release, communication or work product document.”

Rep. Phillip Ensler, D-Montgomery, the only member of the Alabama Legislature who is Jewish, said in an interview that while he is very proud of is Jewish identity, prohibiting the use of “West Bank” is not the way to reach peace.

“I don’t think that that’s what most Alabamians are concerned about, what that term is in government documents,” Ensler said. “So in the scheme of a finite legislative session, where we only have so many days to get bills through, I would much rather we focus on the day to day issues impacting people.”

He said that Cotton’s federal proposal is one thing, but it is unnecessary to weigh into the complicated conflict as a state.

“I do very much appreciate Rep. Gidley’s support for Israel. He’s been very understanding, particularly since October 7, the terrorist attack … I don’t think that it’s something we should be focusing on,” Ensler said.

The 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 13.

Alabama Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alabama Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Brian Lyman for questions: info@alabamareflector.com.

4 Days Left: All gifts to Truthout now matched! From now until the end of the year, all donations to Truthout will be matched dollar for dollar up to $44,000! Thanks to a generous supporter, your one-time gift today will be matched immediately. As well, your monthly donation will be matched for the whole first year, doubling your impact. We have just 4 days left to raise $44,000 and receive the full match. This matching gift comes at a critical time. As Trump attempts to silence dissenting voices and oppositional nonprofits, reader support is our best defense against the right-wing agenda. Help Truthout confront Trump’s fascism in 2026, and have your donation matched now!