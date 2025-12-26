Rights Group Warns Israel’s Genocide Isn’t Over in Gaza

Israel has killed at least 400 Palestinians and injured over 1,100 others since the ceasefire began in October.

Human rights groups have reiterated that the “ceasefire” deal in Gaza hasn’t stopped Israel from continuing its genocide of Palestinians, killing hundreds in the 12 weeks since the agreement began.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said in a statement on Thursday that “the genocide in Gaza is not over.”

“Since the ‘ceasefire’ was declared on 10 October 2025, Israel has been continuing its onslaught on the ground,” the group said. “The so-called ceasefire has been in effect for 75 days. In practice, Israel is continuing its campaign of killing, destruction, displacement and complete control of Palestinians’ lives in Gaza. The international community must stop enabling this façade and take action to help the people of Gaza.”

B’Tselem noted that Israel has killed 405 Palestinians and injured 1,114 since the ceasefire began on October 10 as of Monday, through continued strikes and military attacks.

Just last week, Israeli forces bombed a wedding in Gaza, killing six Palestinians and wounding others as the couple sought to have a moment of joy amid the violence. Gaza officials have said that Israel has committed 875 violations of the ceasefire thus far.

Gaza health officials have also said that several Palestinian children and infants have died due to exposure to cold, wet winter conditions. The UN says that Israel has been blocking food, shelter, and other essential humanitarian supplies like medicine since March, leaving millions exposed to the harshest conditions.

“Refusing to let it in is a choice — one that deprives people inside Gaza of the means to survive and recover,” the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday.

B’Tselem noted that, as of December 16, Israel had only allowed 57 percent of 556 planned aid missions to proceed.

Israel has claimed in public statements that it is allowing the requisite 600 trucks of aid in per day since the ceasefire began, but even Israel’s own internal accounting suggests that authorities have only allowed in 459 trucks per day on average, with a significant proportion consisting of commercial goods; the UN reported earlier this month that only 113 trucks of UN-coordinated aid have been allowed to enter per day on average.

Israel is also continuing to exert control over Palestinians’ lives in other ways, including its ongoing occupation past the “yellow line” in Gaza as well as its continued demolition of buildings in Gaza.

“Nearly 1 million people who lived east of the line before the genocide are now crowded west of it in unlivable conditions,” said B’Tselem.

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard shared B’Tselem’s statement, noting that Amnesty has also warned of the farce of the ceasefire. “This is [Amnesty’s] conclusion as well. Israel’s genocide in Gaza is continuing,” Callamard said.

Amnesty warned last month that Israel is “continuing to deliberately inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about [Palestinians’] physical destruction” in Gaza, even after receiving all of the remaining living Israeli captives.

“The ceasefire risks creating a dangerous illusion that life in Gaza is returning to normal. But while Israeli authorities and forces have reduced the scale of their attacks and allowed limited amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the world must not be fooled,” Callamard warned.

