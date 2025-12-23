Greta Thunberg Arrested in Protest Supporting Palestine Action Hunger Strikers

Thunberg spoke out in support of hunger strikers in the UK, some of whom have refused food for over 50 days.

Police arrested activist Greta Thunberg in London on Tuesday while she was participating in a protest supporting imprisoned hunger strikers linked to proscribed group Palestine Action.

Images of the arrest show Thunberg seated on the ground at the protest holding a sign that reads, “I support Palestine Action prisoners” and “I oppose genocide.”

Police confronted her as she joined demonstrators outside of a building used by Aspen Insurance, which protesters said they targeted because it provides services to Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems. Protesters also sprayed red paint on the building’s facade as part of their demonstration.

Thunberg was released shortly after her arrest, Prisoners For Palestine reported, while two others remain detained.

In a post on Instagram after her release, Thunberg continued to express support for the strikers. “The U.K. has immense blood on its hands, sowing the colonial seeds to what is now a fullblown genocide in Gaza,” she wrote. “Now they are leaving young people to die in prison without trial in a hunger strike. These are brave people who stood up and took action for humanity — doing the government’s job.”

Advocacy group Defend Our Juries condemned Thunberg’s arrest, saying: “Has the state now turned to arresting anyone who shows support for prisoners locked up beyond the legal time limit? Or are police now instructed to arrest anyone for publicly opposing genocide? OR could we expect Greta’s imminent release with an apology from police for her wrongful arrest?”

The protest was held in support of Palestine Action-linked protesters who are on the 52nd day of a hunger strike as of Tuesday. The prisoners are being held in pre-trial detention for far longer than the U.K.’s 6-month limit.

Eight people have participated in the strikes. Four strikers, Amu Gib, Heba Muraisi, Teuta Hoxha and Kamran Ahmed, have been on strike for over 50 days, while one activist, Lewie Chiaramello, is on his 30th day, refusing food every other day because he has diabetes. Three other activists, Qesser Zuhrah, Jon Cink and Umer Khalid, have ended their hunger strikes for health reasons.

The protesters are demanding an end to the U.K.’s ban on Palestine Action — a ban that experts have said is a potential breach of international law — as well as bail for those imprisoned and the shutdown of Elbit.

Hunger strikers have initiated legal action against the U.K. government, saying that Justice Secretary David Lammy is ignoring strikers as their health is increasingly at stake. In a letter sent Monday, protesters requested a meeting with Lammy to discuss ways to resolve the situation.

The letter came after another missive signed by hundreds of doctors last week, warning that the protesters are at risk of serious health complications and death.

Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana said last week that authorities were delaying sending an ambulance for Zuhrah when she needed one last Wednesday, only sending one after a protest erupted in support of the activist.

