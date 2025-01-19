After a Deadly 3-Hour Delay, Gaza Ceasefire Finally Takes Effect

Israeli forces killed at least 19 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning during the delay.

After over 15 months of a U.S.-backed military assault for which Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes on Gaza were set to stop at 8:30 am local time, due to a three-phase agreement negotiated by Egypt, Qatar, and the outgoing Biden and incoming Trump administrations.

After over 15 months of a U.S.-backed military assault for which Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes on Gaza were set to stop at 8:30 am local time, due to a three-phase agreement negotiated by Egypt, Qatar, and the outgoing Biden and incoming Trump administrations.

They did not, with deadly results. Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, said Sunday that at least 19 people were killed and over 36 were injured from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. That’s on top of the tens of thousands of people the Israeli assault and restrictions on humanitarian aid have killed since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

At least 19 people have been killed across Gaza from the moment the ceasefire was announced until 11:30 AM on Sunday, 19 January 2025.



▫️ Rafah Governorate: 1 killed

▫️ Khan Younis Governorate: 6 killed

▫️ Gaza Governorate: 9 killed

▫️ North Governorate: 3 killed



Total: 19… — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 19, 2025

As of midnight Saturday, the Gaza Ministry of Health put the official death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave at 46,913, with another 110,750 people injured and over 10,000 others missing in the rubble of former homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques, though experts warn the number of deaths is likely far higher.

At 9:17 am on Sunday, the IDF said that it was “continuing to operate and strike terrorist targets in Gaza,” adding: “A short while ago, IDF artillery and aircraft struck a number of terrorist targets in northern and central Gaza. The IDF remains ready in offense and defense and will not allow any harm to the citizens of Israel.”

Muhammad Shehada, a Gazan writer, called the delay a “last-minute trick” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and explained on social media that it was “under the pretext that Hamas hasn’t submitted the list of three captives it’ll release today.”

As Shehada detailed:

Israel also reneged on the arrangement needed for Hamas to be able to submit such list; suspending surveillance drones and bombardment in the hours preceding the cease-fire so that it becomes logistically possible for Hamas’ members on the ground and abroad to contact each other and figure out which hostages are alive and where without compromising their whereabouts and risking being bombed or raided by the IDF. Hamas was forced to submit the list under fire and spy drones, which meant Israel exploited this to try to locate and snatch some captives last minute. Israel now succeeded in reaching the body of the soldier Oron Shaul, whom Hamas had been holding captive since 2014.

Ultimately, Hamas submitted the list and the pause in fighting took effect — at least for now — enabling displaced Palestinians to start returning to what is left of their communities and the process of releasing captives to begin with three Israelis and 90 Palestinians. During the deal’s first 42-day phase, there are plans to free 33 Israelis taken hostage by Palestinian militants, 737 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and 1,167 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in Gaza.

⭕ LIVE: The release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners gets underway as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. https://t.co/8yZUxPzMsD — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 19, 2025

The three Israeli hostages — Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher — were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross at a square in central Gaza City. The IDF confirmed that the Red Cross was bringing the women to Israeli troops.

The Associated Press on Sunday obtained from Hamas a list of the first 90 Palestinian prisoners set to be freed. They included 15-year-old Mahmoud Aliowat; 53-year-old Dalal Khaseeb, the sister of former Hamas second-in-command Saleh Arouri; 62-year-old Khalida Jarrar, a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine leader; and 68-year-old Abla Abdelrasoul, the wife of detained PFLP leader Ahmad Saadat.

