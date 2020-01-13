 Shirin Vossoughi | Truthout

Shirin Vossoughi is an assistant professor of learning sciences in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, where she studies the cultural, sociopolitical and ethical dimensions of human learning. Vossoughi’s research centers on formal and informal learning environments that support expansive forms of disciplinary learning and educational self-determination. Current projects include collaborative work with Iranian diaspora communities around parenting, identity and intergenerational storytelling.

