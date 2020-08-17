Daniel Morales-Doyle

Daniel Morales-Doyle is an assistant professor of science education in the Department of Curriculum of Instruction at the University of Illinois at Chicago. His research examines the potential for science education to act as a catalyst for social transformation by engaging youth in learning to do science and to critique science with and for just, sustainable communities. This work includes studying high school science curriculum, teaching, and teacher education as situated within broader contexts of inequity.

