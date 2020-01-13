Roozbeh Shirazi | Truthout

Roozbeh Shirazi is an assistant professor of comparative and international education in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota. His research examines the intersections of social inequality, formations of youth citizenship and education reform. He has conducted research and worked on educational initiatives in New York and other U.S. cities, as well as in Afghanistan and Jordan. Currently, he is working on a digital storytelling project with newcomer youth in France to explore questions and experiences of displacement, xenophobia and belonging.