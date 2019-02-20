Margaret Klein Salamon is the founder and executive director of The Climate Mobilization. In this role she has helped catalyze a burgeoning worldwide climate emergency movement. Margaret earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Adelphi University and also holds a BA in social anthropology from Harvard. Though she loved being a therapist, Margaret felt called to apply her psychological and anthropological knowledge to solving climate change. She is the author of “The Transformative Power of Climate Truth” and “Leading the Public into Emergency Mode.” Her forthcoming book, Transform Yourself with Climate Truth, will help readers process the emotional and psychological elements of the climate crisis and rise to the challenge of our time.
