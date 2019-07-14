Daniel Camargois

Daniel Camargois is a multiple award-winning investigative journalist who has worked at Repórter Brasil since 2018. He has worked for the newspapers Folha de São Paulo, Estado de Minas and O Tempo and been published by the BBC, Guardian, Al Jazeera and Vice and in several Brazilian media outlets, including Piauí, Estado de São Paulo, Carta Capital and Caros Amigos.

Truthout
July 14, 2019