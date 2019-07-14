Daniel Camargois is a multiple award-winning investigative journalist who has worked at Repórter Brasil since 2018. He has worked for the newspapers Folha de São Paulo, Estado de Minas and O Tempo and been published by the BBC, Guardian, Al Jazeera and Vice and in several Brazilian media outlets, including Piauí, Estado de São Paulo, Carta Capital and Caros Amigos.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-