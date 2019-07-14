Alexandra Heal joined The Bureau of Investigative Journalism in 2018. She has freelanced for BBC News in Paris and London and has written for The Guardian and The Ecologist. She has a degree in Politics and French and recently completed an MA in Investigative Journalism at City University in London.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-