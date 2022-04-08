Ananda Deacon (she/her) is a field organizer for Freedom Action Now, Inc. Freedom Action Now (FAN) is a 501(c4) organization based in Madison, Wisconsin. Through voter engagement, powerful grassroots campaigns and statewide coalitions, Freedom Action Now seeks to identify the issues directly impacting Black and Southeast Asian womxn, youth, queer, trans and intersex folx across Wisconsin, and to turn our collective demands into policies that will invest into our communities and change the material conditions of our lives. Freedom Action Now’s vision is to empower survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to be protagonists in the ongoing struggle for liberation, in order to advance a Black queer radical feminist agenda.