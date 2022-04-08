Jessica Williams (she/her) is the director of Gender Justice at a nonprofit called Freedom Inc. She was born in Mississippi and spent most of her childhood in Arizona. After graduating from college Jessica traveled all over the world. One of her many adventures led her to Madison, Wisconsin, where she found a new home with Freedom Inc. For the past five years, Jessica has built out programming and support services that focus on moving Black Women, girls and LGBTQ folks to the front lines of the fight toward liberation. One of the many things you will find Jessica doing is standing shoulder to shoulder with Black survivors as they demand the right to self-defense.