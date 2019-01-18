What Activists Need to Understand About Fascism

Amy Osborne / AFP / Getty Images

Shane Burley’s Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It looks at the rise of fascist politics in the US, how the different strands work, and the different, intersecting movements that have arrived to confront fascist violence. In the below excerpt, Burley discusses what exactly fascism is beyond the hype and misinformation.

Building on a wealth of scholarship and research, Burley analyzes the foundational principles of fascism that tie together the battles of World War II to the neo-fascist “alt-right” insurgency.

What does fascism look like today in the US? Where does the alt-right fit into this? How can it be fought? We sat down with Chicago-based Native abolitionist organizer, writer and co-struggler Kelly Hayes to discuss Shane Burley’s book Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It. Examining the modern fascist movement’s various strains, Shane Burley has written a super accessible primer about what its adherents believe, how they organize and what future they have in the US.

Key Questions:

1. What is fascism?

2. What is the alt-right?

3. What is the role of misogyny in fascism?

4. What do the building stages of a grassroots fascist movement look like?

5. What does the left need to do defeat fascism?

