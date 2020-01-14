 The US Is Waging a Stealth War at the Mexico Border
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stands watch as U.S. troops set up razor wire at the San Ysidro port of entry during a "large-scale operational readiness exercise" which briefly closed the border crossing on November 22, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico.

In recent decades, U.S. immigration policies have aggressively targeted families fleeing violence and poverty in Mexico and Central and South America, spawning a network of detention centers that now exist indefinitely along our southern border. The U.S.’s approach to tackling undocumented immigration has come under fire for its use of brutal tactics such as deliberately separating families, placing them in confinement under harsh conditions, and denying them adequate medical and legal counsel.

On today’s program, John Carlos Frey, author of Sand and Blood: America’s Stealth War on the Mexico Border, explores increased militarization at the border, U.S. “deterrent strategy,” and the profitable business of fear.

