Zorayda Ávila | Truthout

Zorayda Ávila is the campaign and outreach director at Alianza Americas, a network of Latin American and Caribbean immigrant organizations in the United States working transnationally to create an inclusive, equitable and sustainable way of life. Zorayda is also part of the “Colectivo de Mujeres Transnacionales.” Zorayda is from Michoacán, México, and has lived in the United States since 2006.

November 15, 2019