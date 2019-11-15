Zorayda Ávila | Truthout

Zorayda Ávila is the campaign and outreach director at Alianza Americas, a network of Latin American and Caribbean immigrant organizations in the United States working transnationally to create an inclusive, equitable and sustainable way of life. Zorayda is also part of the “Colectivo de Mujeres Transnacionales.” Zorayda is from Michoacán, México, and has lived in the United States since 2006.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-