ICE Temporarily Pauses Traffic Stops After Fatal Shootings in Texas, Maine

ICE policy already restricts traffic stops, requiring that agents only use them when there is “reasonable suspicion.”

Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with a donation.

The Trump administration has ordered that agents within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) temporarily suspend “non-urgent” vehicle stops, following a series of fatal shootings by federal agents, including two killings in Texas and Maine this month.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued the order on Tuesday. The order will supposedly affect ICE agents across the entire U.S., who will also receive additional training about when such stops should occur, according to ABC News.

Several news outlets reported on the order, although the agency refused to elaborate on the specifics of the policy in a statement.

“We are always evaluating our procedures to keep our officers safe and criminals off our streets. We will not disclose or discuss law enforcement tactics,” the statement read.

Vehicle stops are used only against “dangerous targets,” an agency source told ABC News, though the latest shootings involved individuals who did not appear to fit that description.

On Monday, a man in Biddeford, Maine, was shot and killed by ICE agents while he was inside his vehicle. DHS tried to justify their action by saying the agents feared “for public safety.”

The man, identified as 26-year-old Colombian national Johan Sebastián Duran Guerrero, was authorized to work in the U.S. and had a valid Social Security number, according to immigrant rights groups. Among the witnesses to his killing was his 3-year-old daughter.

Last week, an ICE agent shot and killed another man in his vehicle, identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, near Houston, Texas. Following Salgado Araujo’s death, DHS claimed the agent had shot him in self-defense, but witnesses disputed that narrative.

Salgado Araujo, who was Mexican, had lived in the Houston area for more than three decades.

The idea that ICE will temporarily refrain from conducting most forms of traffic stops is peculiar, as the agency is already restricted from enforcing local traffic laws. According to ICE procedures, agents can only demand a driver pull their vehicle over and/or exit if there is a “reasonable suspicion” that someone is actively committing a crime or is subject to deportation.

“‘Reasonable suspicion’ is a legal standard with specific guidelines, not just an officer’s personal opinion about what might be ‘suspicious,'” reads an explainer from the American Immigration Council.

Neither Salgado Araujo nor Guerrero were the intended targets of ICE agents, so it is unclear what “reasonable suspicion” warranted their pursuit, let alone their being shot and killed.

Nicole Melaku, executive director for the National Partnership for New Americans, reacted to the killings by calling for Congress to cut funding for ICE.

“An untrained, violent agency — flush with billions of our dollars — meets criticism with lies, operates without accountability, and robs communities of their breadwinners and neighbors. … Alongside Trump’s secret police, ICE’s sprawling detention camps are killing more people than ever before,” Melaku said in a press statement shared with Truthout.

She added:

ICE does not protect our neighborhoods; it racially profiles and terrorizes them. ICE operations have made us less safe, and they will keep doing so until Congress intervenes and divests from a nationwide machine of cruelty.

“ICE must not be allowed to investigate itself or control the public narrative surrounding a death in which its personnel or operations were involved,” said Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition in a statement.

“Training alone won’t fix Trump’s cruel mass deportation agenda,” read a Bluesky post from America’s Voice, an immigrant rights organization.

An important fundraising appeal: 9 Days to raise $50,000 Truthout is one of only a few platforms for justice-oriented, grassroots journalism. Today, as political censorship from the right intensifies, we have no choice but to ask for your help. We are fundraising right now to cover our basic operating expenses. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference — we appreciate your support.