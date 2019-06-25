Interview
Henry A. Giroux: The Dismantling of Public Education Fuels Fascism

Suzanne talks with internationally renowned writer and cultural critic Henry A. Giroux about how corporate values have changed the nature of higher education and the connections between the dismantling of public education and the rise of fascism in the U.S. Henry A. Giroux is well known for his groundbreaking work in critical pedagogy and has just published The Terror of The Unforeseen, a searing take-down of the populist authoritarian vision of the U.S. The book examines the resurgence of fascism in the age of Donald Trump’s presidency, the language of hatred, state-sanctioned racism, casino capitalism, and fear-mongering at federal and local levels. For more about his work, visit his website.