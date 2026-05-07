Rutgers Criticized for Canceling Commencement Speaker Over Palestine Advocacy

“The message Rutgers is sending to this class and everyone around the country is alarming,” said Rami Elghandour.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

Faculty members at Rutgers University in New Jersey on Thursday were among those condemning the school’s decision to rescind an invitation to Rami Elghandour, a biotech executive and producer of the Gaza-focused film The Voice of Hind Rajab, who had been invited to speak at the School of Engineering commencement next week.

Elghandour said the engineering school’s dean, Alberto Cuitiño, had informed him that he was no longer scheduled to give the commencement address after a “few” students told the administration they would not attend the graduation in protest of Elghandour’s online advocacy for Palestinian rights.

“Commencement season is here, and with it the usual cycle of silencing voices that stand up for human rights,” said Waheed U. Bajwa, a professor at Rutgers in New Brunswick. “This one hits close to home… I publicly call on Rutgers to reverse this!”

Elghandour, a graduate of the engineering school, released a statement saying that the school had “decided that the feelings of a handful of students who said that my social media posts ‘opposed their beliefs’ were more important than the experience of the entire graduating class, the reputation of the school, the dignity and belonging of Arab and Muslim students, and the First Amendment.”

I love Rutgers and it’s disappointing and heartbreaking to see it abandon its students and its ideals. My full statement. pic.twitter.com/k1cEXlkY2j — Rami Elghandour (@RamiElghandour) May 6, 2026

Speaking to the New Jersey Globe, a spokesperson for the university cited a specific post that Elghandour wrote in April on the social media platform X, saying that Israel has “committed genocide” and is “running dungeons where they train dogs to sexually assault prisoners.”

“Weapons embargo is the absolute minimum,” said Elghandour. “Sanctions and diplomatic isolation are beyond justified.”

Leading human rights organizations and Holocaust scholars are among those who have called Israel’s assault on Gaza, which began in October 2023 in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack and has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, a genocide.

Calls for the US to suspend military aid to Israel in light of the war are hardly a fringe view in the US; a Quinnipiac University poll released last August found that 60% of voters across all parties supported a suspension of aid.

Middle East Eye reported in December on Palestinian detainees’ allegations that Israeli guards had used dogs to sexually assault them. Rights organizations including the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have also collected testimonies alleging such abuse.

Rutgers spokesperson Dory Devlin told the Globe that some students had accused Elghandour of making an “inflammatory claim” when they said they would not attend the graduation if he spoke.

“Rutgers chose me in part because of my humanitarian work,” said Elghandour in his statement. “They put my role as an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab front and center. They led with my social justice advocacy. Until it was inconvenient. That’s the difference between virtue signaling and principles. One withstands challenge. The other wilts in the slightest breeze.”

“The message Rutgers is sending to this class and everyone around the country is alarming,” he added. “Don’t dare stand for anything. Don’t dare speak up.”

He said he plans to record the speech he had been scheduled to give and post it online so students can still hear it.

Hank Kalet, a journalism professor at the school who serves as vice president of the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, told the Globe that the university’s actions met “the definition of viewpoint censorship.”

“We have somebody who is offering, in a public way on X, some opinions about genocide in Gaza and being retaliated against because of the opinions that he has,” said Kalet, who is Jewish. He told the outlet that he did not believe Elghandour to be antisemitic.

Naureen Akhter, public affairs director for CAIR-New Jersey, noted that Rutgers had recently hosted Israel Defense Forces soldiers on its campus as part of a national tour called “Triggered: The Ceaseless Tour.”

“It is unconscionable that Rutgers rolls out the red carpet to soldiers engaged in genocide yet finds expression of pro-Palestine solidarity from one of their distinguished alumni so objectionable, they refuse to have him address graduates,” said Akhter. “We call on Rutgers School of Engineering to reinstate Rami Elghandour as commencement speaker and approach issues of student safety and freedom of expression with more care.”

The Rutgers student body is no stranger to advocacy for Palestinian rights. As on other college campuses across the US, students held a sustained protest in the spring of 2024, demanding the school divest from companies that do business with Israel, terminate its relationship with Tel Aviv University, and take other steps to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians.

Rutgers-Newark also defended its decision to host pro-Palestinian comedian Ramy Youssef at its 2025 commencement after a state lawmaker claimed his involvement would alienate Jewish students at the university.

The decision to cancel Elghandour’s speech came days after the University of Michigan publicly apologized for a graduation speech by Professor Derek Peterson, who had applauded students who spoke out for Palestinian rights in campus protests, saying they exemplified the school’s long history of social activism.

“I think [Palestine] is the moral issue of our time, and I believe it’s been used to undermine democratic institutions in the US,” Elghandour told The Guardian on Wednesday.

Bajwa said on social media that “everyone says they’d have stood against slavery, the Holocaust, segregation, and more.”

“Easy to be righteous about the past,” he said. “But what about now? What moral tests are you failing in your own time? That’s the real test of courage.”

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.