Taking Away Voting Rights Does Nothing to Solve Violence

Maya Schenwar returns to “Beyond Prisons” to discuss voting rights, the current political landscape, and her forthcoming book.
Maya is the editor-in-chief of Truthout. She is also the author of Locked Down, Locked Out: Why Prison Doesn’t Work and How We Can Do Better and the co-editor of the Truthout anthology Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect? Police Violence and Resistance in the United States. She has written about the prison-industrial complex for Truthout, The New York Times, the Guardian, The Nation, Salon, Ms. Magazine and others. Maya lives in Chicago and organizes with the abolitionist collective Love & Protect. She is the co-author of an upcoming book with Victoria Law, tentatively titled, Your Home Is Your Prison, which they hope to release next spring.