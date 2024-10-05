Israel Expands Lebanon Bombing Campaign, Plans Further Attacks on Iran and Gaza

In the last 24 hours, Israel conducted at least 18 strikes in the Beirut area and reportedly targeted a paramedic team.

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates…

Israeli forces continued attacks on the outskirts of Beirut and in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

There were 13 Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut overnight and another five on Saturday, one of which may have been targeted at paramedics, according to Al Jazeera. The number of casualties is not yet clear.

“There is increasing destruction and it’s clear that complete blocks are being destroyed one after another,” Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem reported from Beirut.

“One strike hit near the airport, and we understand another missile hit near a paramedic team to prevent them from getting to the scene of the bigger strike,” he reported.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for certain suburban areas south of Beirut on Friday night, indicating attacks would follow, The New York Times reported.

Israeli forces unleashed a “huge strike” on the same area earlier Friday in an attempt to kill Hashem Safieddine, the presumed successor to recently assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Times. Al Jazeera reported that “bunker buster” bombs were believed to be used in the Friday attack, as they were in Nasrallah’s killing. It’s not clear if Safieddine was killed, though media reports indicate that he likely was.

Israel’s military also continued attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

“From northern Israel, I can see dark gray clouds of dust and smoke rising above two [Lebanese] villages as warplanes zoom overhead and the sound of artillery echoes through the area,” the Times‘ Natan Odenheimer reported Saturday.

An Israeli strike in northern Lebanon killed Hamas commander Saeed Ali on Saturday, the armed Palestinian group said. Hamas has a longstanding presence in Lebanon.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited Israeli media reports, the Israeli military is planning to expand its ground incursion into southern Lebanon, which began earlier this week, and to conduct “large-scale assaults” on Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza. The media outlet didn’t provide details.

Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, principally targeting military facilities. Iran said the strikes were retaliation for Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. Most of the strikes were intercepted by Israeli and U.S. forces.

Observers are now watching closely to see how Israel responds, and what role the U.S. — Israel’s chief diplomatic ally and military supplier — might play. President Joe Biden said Friday that he’d advise Israel to consider “alternatives” to striking Iranian oilfields.

