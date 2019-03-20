Makeda Yohannes serves as a Research and Program Associate in the Democracy Program, where she focuses on Voting Rights and Elections. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, Makeda interned at Hillary for America, the State Department, the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, and the Office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. She also served as an intern with NBC Nightly News and MSNBC, focusing on both domestic and international news.

Makeda earned her undergraduate degree in Political Science and American Studies from Columbia University in 2017. She also served as a Research Fellow under Professor Valerie Purdie-Vaughns, focusing on intersectionality, stereotyping, and discrimination.