Growing Movement for Self-Managed Abortions Explores Options Beyond Clinics

In this episode of Making Contact, we explore new safe at-home abortion options and the growing movement for “self-managed abortions.”
Amidst changes to the Supreme Court of the United States, and after decades of restrictions to abortion access across the country, people continue to find ways to make this vital procedure safer, more affordable, and more accessible. Advances in medicine and discoveries made by women themselves have changed the kind of options available outside of clinics.
Featuring:
Making Contact’s adaptation of a piece by Hannah Nguyen and State of the Human at the Stanford Storytelling Project: a look back at the Jane Collective of the 1970’s in Chicago told by the Janes themselves: Jeanne Galatzer-Levy, Martha Scott, Judith Arcana
Original current interviews with:
Linci Comy, former executive director of Woman’s Choice Clinic, the West Coast Feminist Health Project
Nina Liss-Schultz, research editor at Mother Jones Magazine
Music: Universe in the Bath, Letmeknowyouanatole; Illumination I, Letmeknowyouanatole; Choose Another Way, Letmeknowyouanatole;
Archival Sound:
Roe v. Wade, Oyez
1973 CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite (1/22/73), CBS
Third Presidential Debate Highlights | Trump, Clinton on Abortion, ABC News
Speaker Ryan’s Remarks at the March for Life, Speaker Paul Ryan
House’s 20-week abortion ban heads to the Senate, Fox News
Credits:
Episode Producers: Charlotte Landes and Lisa Rudman
Freelance Producer: Hannah Nguyen
Producers: Anita Johnson, Salima Hamirani, Monica Lopez
Executive Director: Lisa Rudman
Web Editor: Dylan Heuer
Associate Producer: Aysha Choudary
Social Media Mixer: Jackie Marusiack
Music:
Greylock by Blue Dot Sessions
Clay Pawn Shop by Blue Dot Sessions
Brushed Bells Leaving Home by Daniel Birch
Entonces by A. A. Aalto
Chris Zabriskie – It’s Always Too Late to Start Over and Readers! Do You Read