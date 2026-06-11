With SpaceX Set to Go Public, Elon Musk Could Soon Become the First Trillionaire

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With Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to go public on Friday, the world’s richest man could soon become the first-ever trillionaire — an achievement that one leading humanitarian group called “a new pinnacle of oligarchy and a dark day for democracy.”

Whether Musk reaches trillionaire status in the coming days will depend on the success of SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO), which critics warn is a potentially massive threat to market stability and Americans’ retirement savings. The company plans to sell 555,555,555 shares at a price of $135 each, aiming for a staggering $1.75 trillion valuation. Musk, who is the company’s board chair and owns 42% of its common stock along with options, will see his net worth skyrocket if SpaceX achieves its IPO targets.

Oxfam America noted in an analysis released Thursday that a $1 trillion net worth would mean that it would take Musk 2,740 years to spend $1 trillion if he spent $1 million per day. The group estimated that a 10% tax on $1 trillion “could end global extreme poverty for a year, lifting over 800 million people above the extreme poverty line.”

Nabil Ahmed, senior director of economic justice at Oxfam America, said in a statement that “this moment of dramatically concentrated wealth was not inevitable.”

“Musk will be a government-backed trillionaire whose fortune was fueled by an era of regressive public policy choices — decisions rigged by a tiny few to fuel their fortunes, and overwhelmingly supported by political leaders,” said Ahmed. “A trillion dollars in the hands of one man is incompatible not only with an affordable economy, but also with a healthy democracy. Economic inequality begets political inequality, and ordinary people bear the brunt while billionaires continue to write the rules for their own benefit.”

“The new Gilded Age won’t end itself,” he added. “This is a trillion-dollar alarm bell that should wake governments up to the need to take action. Never has it been more urgent to curb the accumulation of extreme wealth — overhauling the economic policies that have created not just trillionaires, but billionaires and the obscene inequality we see today.”

Oxfam highlighted Musk’s brief but immensely destructive tenure in the US federal government at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which took a sledgehammer to foreign aid programs and assailed the Social Security Administration, among other actions whose consequences are expected to reverberate for years to come. Oxfam has warned that the Musk-led decimation of the US Agency for International Development means that “a child under 5 could die every 40 seconds by 2030.”

Musk was given the role at DOGE after using a tiny fraction of his wealth to boost President Donald Trump and Republican candidates in the 2024 election. Musk is spending big again to boost the GOP in the 2026 midterms.

“Musk’s ability to pour money into elections allowed him to use his wealth and power in ways that embody the corrosive effects of billionaire control,” Oxfam said Thursday.

The group’s statement came amid mounting anxiety about the impact of SpaceX’s IPO, beyond potentially pushing Musk’s wealth past the trillion-dollar mark.

In a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised “extreme concern” about the possibility that the IPO could flop. Major stock index providers, she observed, are “rewriting their rules to fast-track SpaceX’s entry into their indexes — and into the investment funds that power millions of Americans’ retirement savings.”

“The net result could be disastrous,” Warren wrote, “a scenario where retirees’ and families’ investment accounts take a hit if SpaceX’s valuation falters, with little recourse for any corporate misconduct, while the wealthiest man on earth becomes even wealthier due to a lack of oversight.”

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