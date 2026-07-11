NextEra’s Acquisition of Dominion Energy Would Result in Corporate Mega-Utility

The utility merger seeks to exploit the data center boom for profit and political clout, at ratepayers’ expense.

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Millions of people across the U.S. are angry at their utilities. Electricity costs are rising while CEOs and Wall Street investors salivate over the booming energy demand from data centers. Now, we could be entering a new and ominous stage of utility power: the rise of the corporate mega-utility.

On May 18, Florida-based NextEra Energy, owner of the largest electric utility in the U.S., announced it was acquiring Virginia-based Dominion Energy, another major utility company. The all-stock deal, valued at around $67 billion, will give NextEra shareholders a 74.5 percent stake in the combined company. The new mega-utility will span four states — Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia — and serve 10 million customers.

The proposed acquisition needs regulatory approval at the state and federal levels, which could take more than a year. For many critics, the deal reflects the growing concentration of corporate utility power.

“Two of the largest and most powerful utility holding companies in the country are joining forces, and this is going to give them even more political clout at the national level,” said Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director at the Open Markets Institute and author of Democracy in Power: A History of Electrification in the United States.

“The sheer scale of this consolidation is extremely alarming,” Vaheesan told Truthout.

Rise of the Mega-Utility

NextEra is a massive electric power and energy infrastructure company that owns Florida Power & Light, the largest electric utility in the U.S. with nearly 6 million customers, and a host of other subsidiary transmission companies and power generation assets. Dominion has around 3.6 million electric utility customers in Virginia and the Carolinas.

The deal will deliver a $360 million payout to Dominion’s shareholders, largely dominated by Wall Street firms and company executives and directors. NextEra will pay a 23 percent premium above Dominion’s stock value.

“Point-blank, customers will experience higher electricity bills because of this acquisition, and across the board, customers will be harmed.”

With the deal, NextEra’s shareholders, directors, and executives, led by chairman and CEO John W. Ketchum, who was compensated $65 million over the past three years, will be overseeing a utility empire stretching from South Florida to Northern Virginia. More than 10 percent of all customers of investor-owned utilities in the U.S. would now be beholden to a single corporate utility.

While NextEra has previously hunted for utility acquisitions, the scale of this deal surprised many.

“I don’t think anyone really saw it coming,” Shelby Green, research and communications manager at the Energy and Policy Institute, a watchdog organization focused on utilities, told Truthout. “It’s just very shocking.”

Dominion will continue its utility services under its name, but the merged companies will operate as NextEra Energy, and NextEra will dominate the board of directors.

“It would become a massive company that we’re just supposed to trust to be doing right by its customers,” said Green.

Data Center Profiteering

The main prize at the center of NextEra’s acquisition of Dominion is “Data Center Alley,” the massive cluster of computing power housed in Northern Virginia, whose electricity needs are currently supplied by Dominion.

Electricity sales in Virginia have soared over the past several years, driven largely by data centers, with continued growth ahead for the state’s data center market. To meet this rising demand, Dominion must expand its energy portfolio — a timely development for NextEra, says Vaheesan.

“For NextEra, it’s very attractive because they can build new lines and new generation in Virginia with a guaranteed high rate of return for their bond holders and their shareholders,” Vaheesan told Truthout.

Speaking to The New York Times, former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Jon Wellinghoff put it bluntly: “This is a lot about data centers.”

While NextEra’s quest to amass superprofits from data centers is clear, Vaheesan says its rationale for the merger — that Dominion needs NextEra to meet the booming energy demands — is more like a “fig leaf” for the larger goal of corporate concentration.

“NextEra executives want to expand their empire and gain more political and economic clout,” said Vaheesan. “The rapid growth in data center demand is a convenient justification for pursuing this merger.”

The deal comes as companies rush to complete mergers under a Trump administration that’s been greenlighting major acquisitions, and as Wall Street firms try to acquire power companies and electric utilities, hoping to profit from their regulated returns and turbocharged demand from data centers.

As Truthout has previously reported, asset management giants like BlackRock and Blackstone have been angling to scoop up utilities from New Mexico to Minnesota as they corner the supply chain servicing artificial intelligence.

The New York Times also sees a period of intensified utility and power company concentration, noting that NextEra’s Dominion acquisition “may also compel other companies to pursue deals because they fear becoming too small to effectively compete.”

“A Long History of Manipulating Politics”

The merger of NextEra and Dominion will create a mega-utility with vast power and influence stretching from local and state governments to the federal level.

NextEra already has a reputation for aggressive intervention in politics and public relations. NextEra spent more than any other investor-owned utility during the 2023-24 election cycle, and it’s a top donor in Florida state politics.

The utility recently agreed to a $150 million settlement over what one Florida newspaper called “a wide range of alleged misdeeds” that included “the involvement of [Florida Power & Light’s] outside political consultants in efforts to warp Florida elections through the use of ’ghost’ candidates, use of dirty tricks to acquire Jacksonville’s city-owned electric utility, surveillance of a journalist and attempts to control media coverage.”

“It has a long history of manipulating politics in a way where regulators and elected officials are targeted if they don’t scratch Florida Power & Light’s back,” said Green, whose organization has documented NextEra’s controversies and its influence operation.

In 2025, Florida’s state-appointed consumer advocate, Walt Trierweiler, lambasted Florida Power & Light for proposing an “unconscionable” 10.95 percent rate of return for its shareholders that he called “unfair, unjust, unreasonable and not in the public interest.” Watchdog studies find that Florida Power & Light may have the highest profit margins of any utility nationwide. Trierweiler recently stated that NextEra is “no doubt” using earnings from Florida customers to acquire Dominion.

“NextEra is using its excessive earnings in Florida to make this play to eventually get Virginia and Carolinian customers on the hook like they’ve done in Florida,” said Green.

Trump Ties

NextEra has also cultivated close ties to the Trump administration, which must approve the company’s acquisition of Dominion at the federal level.

NextEra was the only utility that donated to Donald Trump’s White House ballroom. The New York Times reports that a NextEra executive “was among the invitees to a dinner at the White House in October for donors who gave $2.5 million or more to the ballroom project,” and that the utility “also donated $1 million to Mr. Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee.” Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles also formerly worked as a consultant for NextEra’s Florida Power & Light.

“NextEra, which is already big, is going to be huge after this, and have political clout at all levels of government.”

For its part, Dominion is a longtime powerhouse in Virginia with a reputation for exerting its influence over politics and spending big on lobbying and campaign donations. “If you’re running for office in Virginia, you typically don’t want to upset Dominion,” said Vaheesan.

“Now imagine Dominion backed up by NextEra” he added. “They’re going to be an even more formidable force in state and local politics.”

Consolidation of Power

Critics of the merger argue that it will likely bring rate hikes to customers while creating a powerful corporate entity that is evermore unaccountable to the public.

The deal offers $2.25 billion in electric bill credits to Dominion customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina spread out over two years. The utilities claim that Dominion customers could save $10 to $25 a month through 2028. However, there is no indication of long-term protection from rate hikes.

Vaheesan argues that NextEra’s gargantuan size and influence after acquiring Dominion will make it more difficult for regulators to oppose NextEra’s demands for higher rates. “If anything, regulators are more likely to sign off on a rate request from a bigger utility than from a smaller utility,” he said. “I think rate payers and the broader public should be extremely skeptical that this merger is going to lead to lower rates.”

NextEra’s last acquisition came in 2019 when it absorbed the Florida utility Gulf Power Company. NextEra claims that former Gulf Power customers have enjoyed lower rates, but news reports and the Energy and Policy Institute have documented that many customers experienced the opposite.

“Point-blank, customers will experience higher electricity bills because of this acquisition, and across the board, customers will be harmed,” said Green.

The merger comes at a time of rising electricity bills in Florida and the wider U.S. Green says that many people will be impacted by the deal. “Residential customers, families, small businesses, and even commercial businesses and larger manufacturing customers — all of them will suffer,” she told Truthout.

“The people who’ll be most harmed are just the everyday families trying their best to put food on the table and pay their bills,” she added.

Vaheesan says his overriding concern is the sheer concentration of corporate power being constructed through this merger. Rates cases or siting fights — already daunting against powerful entities like Dominion and NextEra — are “going to be doubly or triply hard going forward if this merger happens.”

“NextEra, which is already big, is going to be huge after this, and have political clout at all levels of government,” he said.

Truthout reached out to NextEra for comment on this article but did not receive a response.

“This Is Not a Done Deal”

While powerful interests are driving NextEra’s acquisition of Dominion, the deal is not foregone. In addition to federal regulatory approval by FERC and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, it will need approval from the public utilities commissions in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

It’s at the state level especially where bottom-up mobilization can have an impact.

It’s at the state level especially where bottom-up mobilization can have an impact, says Green. “At each stop in this process there’s room for the public to engage,” said Green. “This proposal has to be approved by state utility regulators, and that really does give the public a chance to engage with their state lawmakers and state regulators and make their voices heard and their position known.”

“This is not a done deal,” Green added.

Meanwhile, organizations like Clean Virginia, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, and others are speaking up about the deal, and there’s a push to slow down the timeline for regulatory approval in Virginia. Elected officials in Virginia and beyond have expressed skepticism of or opposition to the deal.

Clean Virginia is calling on Virginia’s State Corporation Commission, which must approve the merger, “to hold robust public hearings and require full disclosure of NextEra’s history and practices of political influence,” and is urging the state legislature to “examine additional action to protect ratepayers before this transaction closes,” among other measures.

Even as powerful utilities are often able to get their way with regulatory bodies, Vaheesan agrees that these are critical areas for organizers to focus their efforts on.

“The merging parties have the burden of showing that their merger is in the public interest,” he said. “If they fail to do that, the utility regulators have an obligation to reject the proposed merger.”

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