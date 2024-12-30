Watchdog Raises Concerns Over Trump Border Czar’s Conflicts of Interest

A watchdog group that has sounded the alarm about various picks for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s next administration released a Monday report focused on the consulting and nonprofit work of incoming immigration official Tom Homan.

Homan, who was acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump’s first term, is set to serve as “border czar,” a post that does not require Senate confirmation.

The new analysis by Accountable.US details how Homan’s role as border czar could present serious conflicts of interest with his private consulting firm.

“Homan founded Homeland Strategic Consulting LLC,” the report explains, “a private consulting firm which touts Trump’s endorsement, claims to have secured ‘tens of millions of dollars of federal contracts’ for clients, and has taken over $83,000 from Jim Lamon, a failed U.S. Senate candidate who was indicted alongside Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman in Arizona’s fake electors case.”

The watchdog found that the firm’s website said last month: “Homeland Strategic Consulting has been extremely successful in assisting small and large companies in business development with both federal and state governments. We provide around-the-clock guidance and subject-matter expertise to help your company discover opportunities, pursue acquisitions, win those opportunities, and assist in the execution of those contracts.”

When Commons Dreams tried to access the firm’s website on Monday afternoon, it featured a gray page with a message that it “is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance to bring you a faster, more secure, and improved browsing experience.”

The report notes that “Homan is also a strategic adviser for the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a homeland security industry group of ‘midsized company CEOs,'” and on the editorial board of its publication, Homeland Security Today.

Accountable.US further highlighted that “Homan is president and CEO of Border911, a far-right 501(c)(3) nonprofit that claims to fight a ‘historic illegal alien crisis’ and that the U.S. is under ‘attack from the inside.'”

“In possible violation of its tax-exempt status, Border911 was promoting Homan’s appearances at Republican political events as of December 2024,” the document details. “This includes a state party convention that sold tickets to a VIP reception featuring Homan and a Women’s International Republican Club gala in New York City.”

“Additionally, Border911 held a sold-out fundraiser in April 2024 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with Trump confirmed to appear at the event and a $100,000 ‘presidential’ sponsorship tier,” the report adds.

The watchdog also pointed out Homan’s contributions to Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation-led initiative that includes a sweeping right-wing policy playbook for the next Republican president. Although Trump tried to distance himself from the project during the campaign, he is now expected to pursue many of its proposals.

Homan has long faced intense criticism for his role in the “zero tolerance” policy of the first Trump administration, which forcibly separated thousands of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Human rights groups revealed earlier this month that an estimated 1,360 children have yet to be reunited with their families.

This cycle, Trump campaigned on promises of mass deportations and ending birthright citizenship, despite the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Announcing the border czar role last month, the president-elect said that “there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders” and “Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.”

Last week, Homan previewed plans to detain migrant families with children in tents and suggested that Trump should revive mass worksite immigration raids and the “Remain in Mexico” policy that stopped asylum-seekers from entering the United States.

“When not presumably working on President-elect Trump’s kids-in-cages policy 2.0, does Mr. Homan intend to exploit his new title to steer more lucrative federal contracts to his homeland security clients for his own personal gain?” Accountable.US executive director Tony Carrk asked in a Monday statement.

“Both Homan’s business and nonprofit group have thoroughly milked his connections to the Trump brand before, why would he stop now?” Carrk continued. “Homan will soon join a growing club of top Trump administration aides with glaring conflicts of interest that create perfect conditions for corruption and insider special treatment at the expense of everyone else.”

Rolling Stone first reported on the watchdog’s Monday publication. Homan told the magazine that “as the incoming border czar I have recused myself from any involvement, discussion, input, or decision of any future government contracts that may be awarded by the government. Therefore, there is no conflict of interest.”

Although Homan did not respond to Rolling Stone’s question about whether he would name his clients, he said, “I will be filing all appropriate documents as required by ethics rules including financial disclosures.”

Homan isn’t the only immigration hard-liner planning to join the next Trump administration. The others include family separation architect Stephen Miller, the incoming homeland security adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy; dog-killing Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the nominee for homeland security secretary; and Caleb Vitello, the next acting ICE director.

