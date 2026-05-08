US, Iran Exchange Fire Overnight — Trump Maintains Ceasefire Remains in Place

Officials in Washington say they expect Iranian counterparts to respond to a proposed peace deal later on Friday.

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President Donald Trump is maintaining that a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States remains in place, for now, despite the two countries exchanging fire on Thursday evening.

The exchange occurred as the U.S. was awaiting a response from Iran regarding a proposal to end the war. Both countries claim the other side is at fault for beginning the hostilities.

In a late-night message, Iran’s central military command said the U.S. fired on an oil tanker belonging to the country. Iran also cited a U.S. ship attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz, disregarding warnings from Iran to stop, resulting in an attack from the Iranian military.

The attack from the U.S. also “target[ed] civilian areas,” Iranian officials said, with one general stating that the U.S. had “crossed the point of no return.”

“Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure,” Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

The U.S., meanwhile, insists that Iran fired on three of its tankers unprovoked.

“Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire,” Trump announced in a Truth Social post. “There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but ​great damage done to the Iranian attackers.”

The president also claimed that drones sent by Iran were “incinerated while in the air.”

“They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!” Trump wrote.

The destroyers were set to “rejoin” a naval blockade in the region, Trump added, describing the action as a “wall of steel.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also reported that it was targeted by Iran. The UAE said that its defense systems intercepted multiple missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Trump later told reporters he didn’t view the exchange of fire between the countries as an end to the ceasefire, which began in early April, despite the actions clearly violating the definition of the term. The Trump administration has used the extended ceasefire to fend off challenges to the president’s war powers authority.

“They trifled ⁠with us today. We blew them away,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. was still “negotiating with the Iranians.”

Washington is expecting a response on Friday regarding the peace deal they have proposed to leaders in Tehran.

“We’ll see what the response entails. ⁠The hope ⁠is it’s something that can put us ⁠into a serious ⁠process of negotiation,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Iranian officials have said they are still reviewing the deal offered by the U.S. They have indicated, however, that there are “red lines” from the U.S. that they will not accept, including ending their program of enriching nuclear material and suspending their management of the Strait of Hormuz, terms that Trump had previously said the country was open to or had already agreed upon.

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