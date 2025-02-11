UN Experts Warn Trump Plan to “Own” Gaza Would “Shatter” International Order

Dozens of UN human rights experts are warning that President Donald Trump’s plan for ethnic cleansing and U.S. control over Gaza would have horrific consequences if implemented, threatening to regress the world to the “dark days of colonial conquest.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the group of UN officials, independent experts and special rapporteurs said that Trump’s plan is not just “manifestly illegal” and a plain violation of international human rights law, but also a threat to the very foundation of international order.

“Such blatant violations by a major power would break the global taboo on military aggression and embolden other predatory countries to seize foreign territories, with devastating consequences for peace and human rights globally,” the experts said.

“Implementing the U.S. proposal would shatter the most fundamental rules of the international order and the United Nations Charter since 1945, that the US was instrumental in creating to restore peace after the catastrophic Second World War and Holocaust. It would return the world to the dark days of colonial conquest,” they went on.

The statement was signed by 36 UN experts, including Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on Palestine; Ben Saul, UN special rapporteur regarding human rights with regard to counterterrorism; and experts on rights like food and education.

On Tuesday, during a visit with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Trump repeated his plan for the U.S. to “control” Gaza and forcibly expel Palestinians from Gaza.

“We’re going to have it, we’re going to keep it, and we’re going to make sure that there’s going to be peace and there’s not going to be any problem, and nobody’s going to question it, and we’re going to run it very properly,” Trump said.

He also appeared to lay the groundwork for Israel to resume its genocidal slaughter in Gaza, saying that he doesn’t think Hamas is going to meet a deadline from Israeli and U.S. officials to release Israeli captives by this weekend — and that if it doesn’t, “all hell is going to break out.”

Hamas said on Monday that it is withholding the release of Israeli captives until Israel abides by the full terms of the ceasefire agreement, which Hamas said it is fully complying with. Officials for the group said that Israel has repeatedly violated the deal by only allowing in a small fraction of the shelter, food and other necessities it pledged to provide.

Further, Israel has killed dozens of Palestinians amid the supposed ceasefire agreement, officials have counted, and its military has arrested and detained hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in the past month alone — even as Israel is supposed to be releasing scores of Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal.

Trump and his team have tried to frame his plan as being generous toward Palestinians, resettling them away from the rubble and hazards left behind by Israel’s genocide. But there is nothing generous about ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, and the UN experts said that Trump’s plan would only “fuel perpetual war, death and destruction.”

“If the U.S. President is genuinely concerned for the welfare of Palestinians, the U.S. should broker a lasting ceasefire, resume funding to UNRWA, compensate Palestinians for damage resulting from U.S. weapons and munitions supplied to Israel despite the serious risk of violations of humanitarian law, and end arms transfers,” the group of experts said.

A separate group of UN experts, including many of the same signatories, signed a statement released Monday condemning the U.S.’s sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) as retaliation for its arrest warrants for Israeli officials. Trump signed the order on Thursday with the backing of much of Congress.

“With this order, the U.S. has empowered war criminals by seeking to punish the ICC, denying justice and reparation to thousands of victims around the world, including women and children,” the group said. “This law makes a mockery of the decades-long quest to place law above force and atrocity.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!