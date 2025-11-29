Trump’s Peace With NATO Reinforces Its Purpose: US-Led Global Hegemony

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

This October, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dominated the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, while pressuring Europeans to assume an even heavier share of the defense burden. Referring to his peers as “ministers of war,” Hegseth demanded that member states purchase additional U.S. arms for Ukraine. “All countries need to translate goals into guns,” he hammered home. “That’s all that matters: hard power.”

Following Hegseth’s lead, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is now directing a campaign to secure arms purchase commitments. Rutte emphasizes that he is “proud” of the alliance’s ongoing assistance to Ukraine, noting that Russia has “lost 1 million people — dead or seriously wounded.”

Hegseth’s strongarm tactics and fundraising drive showcase the power dynamics that underlie NATO policymaking. In recent years, the organization has portrayed itself as an alliance of democracies confronting unprovoked aggression in Ukraine and China’s meteoric rise. Yet fundamentally, NATO is a U.S.-dominated forum, rather than a symposium of equals — a reality that Rutte’s relentlessly patient handling of the Trump administration makes clear.

Since 1949, members have exploited the alliance to solidify American global leadership, coordinate interventionism, and contain rivals that challenge Western influence. Rather than promote peace, NATO continues to pose one of the greatest threats to international stability by fueling armed conflicts in Ukraine and across the world.

NATO’s Fascists

NATO often portrays itself as a principled alliance of democracies confronting authoritarian rivals. But historically, the organization has collaborated with far-right intellectuals and statesmen, in order to maintain its military-industrial edge and geopolitical power. Following World War II, U.S. officials protected Wernher von Braun and around 1,500 other Nazi scientists from prosecution, while integrating them into the alliance’s scientific establishment. Eventually, the German General Adolf Heusinger, whose men butchered Jews and tossed children into wells, became a senior NATO commander.

For decades, Spain’s fascist strongman, Francisco Franco, was also an essential alliance partner. Between 1951 and 1953, the United States negotiated the Pact of Madrid, securing access to Spanish military bases and turning the country into a staging ground for NATO operations.

During negotiations, Washington appeared outwardly critical of Franco, while assuring his blood-soaked regime that it prioritized cooperation — a balancing act that insiders labeled a “comedy.” Privately, the U.S. embassy dismissed moral reservations, suggesting that officials approach relations “from a practical, even selfish, point of view,” since collaboration “could pay dividends in our own interest.” After concluding the pact, U.S. authorities praised Spain, a country studded with mass graves, for its “defense of the free world.” And Spanish bases became NATO launchpads in the escalating Cold War.

That came at a cost. In 1966, one of the U.S. Strategic Air Command’s B-52 bombers crashed above Palomares, releasing four hydrogen bombs over the seaside town. Residents remember a scalding wind and enormous fireball bursting over the horizon. “We thought that it was the end of the world,” one explained. The U.S. government promised to clean up the radioactive waste, but instead left the region riddled with plutonium particles. For the Spanish left, Palomares was the victim of NATO, an organization increasingly inseparable from the Franco dictatorship.

Ultimately, the alliance’s most visible fascist partner was the Portuguese Estado Novo regime. Between 1961 and 1974, NATO’s institutional heft and arms allowed Portugal to wage a merciless war against anti-colonial forces in Africa. The legendary African revolutionary, Amílcar Cabral, was scathing: “Portugal would never be able to launch three colonial wars in Africa without the help of NATO, the weapons of NATO, the planes of NATO, [and] the bombs of NATO.” In turn, Portugal’s military base in the Azores islands was an essential instrument of U.S. power projection, allowing American forces to airship arms to Israel and manipulate the geopolitical balance in the Middle East.

But in April 1974, disaffected officers toppled the Estado Novo regime, in order to initiate a democratic transition and halt the colonial wars. From Washington, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger feared that the unfolding Carnation Revolution would elect a communist government. The Pentagon reviewed “a contingency plan to take over the Azores,” as officials plotted “covert action” and prepared “our assets … for a coup.” NATO members slipped aid to the Socialist Party to offset communist influence, issued a communiqué isolating the Portuguese left, and conducted military exercises off the coastline.

By 1976, these maneuvers helped Prime Minister Mário Soares push the revolution rightward, while steamrolling over popular demands. Throughout the process, U.S. Ambassador Frank Carlucci frequently met with Soares and other politicos, holding court in the “Crow’s Nest” — a glass-enclosed observation deck overlooking Lisbon.

If anything, NATO’s Cold War history is not a record of democratic accomplishment but moral compromise. Repeatedly, alliance leaders protected Nazis, backed dictators, and subverted revolutions to preserve hard interests. Fascist regimes cooperated precisely because NATO allowed them to escape international isolation, while maintaining their colonial reach and authoritarian control.

Razing Yugoslavia

Founded to contain the Soviet Union, NATO’s purpose disappeared with the end of the Cold War in 1991. Yet President George H.W. Bush refused to dismantle the nuclear-armed alliance. Russian leaders hoped to shape its future, while demilitarizing Europe. But Bush was blunt: “to hell with that.”

Instead, he and President Bill Clinton strived to maintain the institutional architecture of the Cold War — now to preserve U.S. hegemony in a “unipolar” world. In 1992, the Pentagon’s vision statement explained that its “first objective” was to “prevent the re-emergence of a new rival,” as well as “European-only security arrangements which would undermine NATO.” The alliance remained an indispensable instrument of imperialism. It allowed the United States to steer Europe’s defense policy, preserve U.S. supremacy, and prevent the EU from becoming a rival voice in the international system.

To rebrand itself, NATO intervened in Yugoslavia throughout the 1990s, while claiming to defend oppressed ethnic minorities. Yet the historian David Gibbs concludes that its involvement “helped create the [Balkan] conflict in the first place.” For years, the United States and other alliance members backed ethnic separatists and allowed foreign states to funnel arms to local allies.

For the first time in history, NATO engaged in direct combat in 1994 by downing four fighter jets over Bosnia-Herzegovina. The peace mediator David Owen believed that Washington’s policies “prolong[ed] the war of the Bosnian Serbs,” while his partner, Cyrus Vance, named it “Genscher’s war” because of the German foreign minister’s ruinous involvement.

In 1999, NATO intervention climaxed as the Yugoslav government clashed with Albanian separatists in Kosovo. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright spearheaded the NATO drive for intervention, prompting policymakers to call it “Madeleine’s war.” During peace talks, the Yugoslav delegation agreed to accept Kosovo’s autonomy. But Albright also insisted that NATO — rather than neutral peacekeepers — occupy the contested territory. Rejecting compromise, she confided that the “whole point is for the [Yugoslav] Serbs to accept a NATO force.” After all, humanitarian interventionism offered a new justification for the alliance’s post-Cold War existence.

Albright’s demand scuttled the negotiations. “We intentionally set the bar too high for the Serbs to comply,” a senior U.S. official admitted afterward. “They need some bombing.”

Brandishing NATO’s firepower, members conducted over 38,000 combat sorties, pummeling Yugoslavia with depleted uranium shells, cluster bombs, and other munitions. Spokesperson Jamie Shea claimed that “more discipline and care [was] taken” to protect civilians than in any other conflict “in the history of modern warfare.” By contrast, Amnesty International concluded that NATO committed “serious violations of the laws of war.” Carefully curated media coverage suggested that planes solely used precision-guided munitions and struck military targets with unfailing accuracy. Yet most explosives were conventional bombs, pilots flew too high to be precise, and air strikes killed around 500 noncombatants.

At one point, NATO bombed a passenger train, then released sped up footage of the incident to make it look like an accident. The alliance even targeted Yugoslavia’s state television station. Britain’s prime minister, Tony Blair, implicitly acknowledged that NATO bombed the TV studio to prevent footage of its war crimes from generating “sympathy for the victims.”

Alliance members asserted that intervention was necessary to halt ethnic violence between Albanians and Serbians. Yet the air strikes accelerated the bloodshed, an outcome that NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark called “entirely predictable.” Years later, Albright’s investment firm attempted to buy up Kosovo’s public telecom company — certifying the victory of Western capitalism and NATO expansion, while puncturing the myth of humanitarian intervention.

In short, American officials reinvented the alliance through war after the Soviet Union dissolved. From their perspective, the post-Cold War peace posed an existential challenge: undermining support for NATO and, thus, the institutional architecture of U.S. global leadership. For Washington, the Balkan crisis was not a tragedy but an opportunity. By lunging into the region, officials rebranded NATO as a selfless vehicle for humanitarian interventionism, even as they accelerated the destruction of Yugoslavia.

Article-Five Aggression

The 9/11 attacks in 2001 prompted NATO to activate its Article 5 defense clause for the first time in history. Member states vigorously backed the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, while contributing troops to the occupation. But the military campaign was hardly an act of self-defense: Later, the 9/11 Commission, which closely studied the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, concluded that the country’s Taliban leadership had opposed strikes against the United States, and, afterward, its initial response to U.S. demands for cooperation was “not negative.”

Once again, NATO involvement lent American military operations a multilateral facade, while the “Global War on Terror” offered the organization a new sense of purpose in a world without communism. U.S. officers spearheaded the International Security Assistance Force, integrating European partners into their war machine and dictating strategy.

Western leaders claimed that they were building a vibrant democracy in Afghanistan to safeguard human rights. In reality, NATO operations often culminated in massacres and fostered a spike in the sexual abuse of young boys — a discredited custom known as bacha bazi. The Taliban outlawed the practice when they came to power in 1996. Yet the NATO occupation, in effect, restored bacha bazi by empowering the Northern Alliance, a U.S.-backed coalition of Afghan militias. A U.S. Army War College study concluded that practically “all of the 370 local and national checkpoints in the Uruzgan Province had boy slaves.”

NATO commanders knowingly protected local child sex abusers and prohibited subordinates from stopping rape crimes, explaining that “boys are for fun and women are for babies” in Afghanistan. A British soldier recalled watching Afghan soldiers gang rape a screaming child. His officer stood by and refused to let him intervene, telling him to “forget about it.” Other soldiers described the sickening realization that some Afghan colleagues kept sex slaves on shared military bases, after entering rooms to find children lying between adult men or chained to beds.

But such crimes failed to move senior officials. Instead, the Pentagon persecuted whistleblowers and suppressed studies denouncing the pervasive abuse of Afghan children.

Beyond protecting brutal partners, NATO itself perpetrated numerous war crimes. British veterans claimed that killing civilians became “addictive,” and “lots of psychotic murderers” served in Afghanistan. One recalled that his comrades handcuffed and shot “a child, not even close to fighting age.” Indeed, soldiers reported that killing civilians and detainees “became routine.” During operations, NATO combatants would target residential buildings, “go in and shoot everyone sleeping there.” After securing the area, they again swept the premises to finish off survivors. “It was expected,” one veteran explained. “Everyone knew.”

U.S. General Douglas Lute stated that Afghanistan’s president was “so consistent with his complaints” that no senior diplomat could deny NATO war crimes were “a major irritant for him.” Yet top alliance leaders buried the information to protect their forces from accountability.

In August 2021, Western forces finally left Afghanistan after a two-decade standoff with the Taliban. Then, in a vengeful twist, President Joe Biden imposed punishing economic sanctions, threatening millions of Afghan civilians with starvation. NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations John Manza later admitted that U.S. officials had cared more about “protecting the sitting president’s chances of reelection than … telling the truth about the lack of progress.” Yet official statements remained upbeat. During a postwar review, NATO praised the occupation as proof that members could undertake complex operations. “Crisis management should therefore remain a core Alliance task,” authorities concluded. By then, the occupation had claimed 241,000 lives.

The Devil’s Garden

Months after NATO exited Afghanistan, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. For years, experts had asserted that alliance policies in Eastern Europe were escalating tensions. In 1997, Brussels and Kyiv drafted the “Charter on a Distinctive Partnership,” stirring Russian anxieties by pursuing “NATO-Ukraine military cooperation and interoperability.” As Atlanticists redivided Europe, the political scientist Peter Gowan predicted the “onset of intense American-Russian rivalry in Ukraine,” even anticipating that the country could become the epicenter of a global war.

At the Bucharest Summit in 2008, NATO announced support for future Ukrainian membership. In response, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, William Burns, warned that alliance expansion threatened to trigger a regional catastrophe. “Ukrainian entry into NATO is the brightest of all redlines for the Russian elite,” he cautioned. “Today’s Russia will respond.” Nonetheless, U.S. officials continued to steer Ukraine into NATO’s sphere of influence, helping provoke Russia’s illegal 2022 invasion.

As Russian jets scraped the skies, the very officials who previously occupied Afghanistan united to denounce President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Since then, NATO has affirmed that Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” to admission, while again branding itself as a democratic bastion against autocracy. Invoking racist and orientalist stereotypes, leading Atlanticists such as Josep Borrell claim that Europe is a “garden,” and the outside world is a “jungle” threatening to “invade” it.

Yet in practice, NATO remains an instrument for imposing imperial discipline, rather than safeguarding democracy. Since his first term, President Donald Trump has griped about the U.S. share of the financial burden and threatened to leave members defenseless. But rather than undermine NATO, his hardball tactics have extorted greater allied cooperation and reasserted U.S. dominance within the organization.

In particular, Trump has exploited the war to seize control of Ukrainian minerals, while coercing European states into buying U.S. arms and boosting defense spending. Openly groveling, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured him that Europe will “pay in a BIG way,” and “it will be your win.”

But those defense programs are destabilizing the globe, including the Middle East, where Israel is a major partner. One week before the Gaza genocide began, NATO Admiral Rob Bauer visited Israeli bases to continue “tackling common threats and security challenges together.” Tellingly, Bauer toured the military’s Gaza Division, while reviewing the “underground counterterrorism” initiatives that have turned the strip into a suffocating prison camp.

Since October 2023, NATO members have accelerated weapons shipments to Israel, sponsoring its rampage in Palestine. U.S. agencies alone have shipped over $21.7 billion in military aid. The Delàs Center concludes that military commerce between Madrid and Tel Aviv is “more lively, abundant and lucrative” than ever, as Israeli and EU leaders kickstart joint drone development programs. One UN report calls such partnerships “the fuel and profits of genocide.”

The destruction of Gaza would be impossible without the involvement of NATO states. European leaders criticize Trump’s slanted peace plan for Ukraine and reckless pressure tactics against Kyiv. Yet they have lavishly praised his Gaza “ceasefire,” which Israeli forces have violated nearly 500 times: killing hundreds of Palestinians. And while condemning Russian aggression, alliance members are systematically persecuting peace activists and allowing Israel to arrest, torture, and murder their own citizens with impunity.

Ultimately, the organization’s global footprint reflects a terrible irony. During the Cold War, NATO never initiated formal combat operations. But since the Berlin Wall fell, its interventions have been unceasing, while continuing a tradition of embracing brutal partners. Rather than an anchor of stability, NATO has repeatedly contributed to the conditions for the very wars that make its existence necessary. As the Russo-Ukrainian conflict unfolds, the arms race accelerates, and Israel continues to violate the ceasefire and starve Gaza, demilitarization remains both an urgent demand — and existential threat — for the U.S.-led imperial alliance.

