Trump Shares AI Deep-Fake Video of Himself Promoting Fictional “MedBed” Product

The “MedBed” conspiracy theory has led to websites seeking to scam people who wrongly believe that the product is real.

Over the weekend on his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump shared (then quickly deleted) a seemingly AI-generated video that included a deep-fake version of himself promoting a nonexistent product related to the broader QAnon conspiracy theory.

The video, which purported itself to be a Fox News segment hosted by Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, featured a product called a “MedBed” — fictional health care technology that supposedly heals the ailments of any individual who lays in it. Some variants of the “MedBed” conspiracy theory also allege that it can reverse aging or regrow missing limbs.

Conspiracists allege that MedBed technology is only available to the rich and well-connected, but that Trump may make it available to the public one day.

In his Truth Social post, the deep-fake version of Trump says he is giving every American “guaranteed access” to the “advanced technology” and to MedBed hospitals, which do not exist. By doing so, the fake Trump in the video says, he will “restore every citizen to full health and strength.”

The video further alleges that more information on how to register for MedBed cards will be coming soon. Websites for MedBed cards do exist, but they are money-making scams meant to deceive people who believe the conspiracy theory.

It is unclear why Trump shared the video. The president frequently shares news reports of himself on social media, but sharing an AI-generated video, showcasing a statement he has never actually made, bewildered a number of people online, leading some to question whether the post was a sign that Trump’s mental acuity is declining.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, several commentators noted that signs that Trump could potentially be facing cognitive decline were underreported on. New polling indicates that a large bloc of Americans is concerned about the president’s current cognitive state.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll published earlier this month, only 40 percent of voters believe Trump has the right temperament to be president, while 50 percent say he does not. On the question of whether Trump’s age or health is affecting his duties as president, 34 percent believe they are severely limiting what he can do, while another 27 percent say they are having little effect on his job performance. Just 26 percent believe Trump’s age and health do not affect his handling of the presidency.

A Data for Progress poll published in July showed similar worries from voters, with a plurality, 49 percent, saying Trump was “too old” to be president — a 10-point increase from one year prior, when he was a candidate for the White House. A similar number, 48 percent, say they think Trump is experiencing symptoms of cognitive decline, while 45 percent say they disagree.

