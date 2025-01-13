Supreme Court Rules Against Big Oil in Landmark Hawaii Climate Lawsuit

The City of Honolulu’s suit seeks to make several major polluters pay for their climate devastation and deception.

Climate campaigners and scientists on Monday welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reject attempts by fossil fuel giants to quash the Hawaii capital’s lawsuit aiming to hold the major polluters accountable for the devastating impacts of their products.

“This is a significant day for the people of Honolulu and the rule of law,” Ben Sullivan, executive director and chief resilience officer at the City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency, said in a statement.

“This landmark decision upholds our right to enforce Hawaii laws in Hawaii courts, ensuring the protection of Hawaii taxpayers and communities from the immense costs and consequences of the climate crisis caused by the defendants misconduct,” he added.

Honolulu first sued companies including BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, and Sunoco in March 2020. The companies have fought to shut down the case — like dozens of other climate liability lawsuits that states and municipalities have filed against Big Oil at the state level.

Shell and Sunoco led a pair of appeals to the Supreme Court, arguing that Honolulu’s suit was “a blueprint for chaos” because it could inform other legal actions against fossil fuel companies and such cases “could threaten the energy industry.” Similar to three previous decisions, the justices declined to intervene.

Center for Climate Integrity president Richard Wiles connected Monday’s victory to the other cases, saying in a statement that “Big Oil companies keep fighting a losing battle to avoid standing trial for their climate lies.”

“With this latest denial, the fossil fuel industry’s worst nightmare — having to face the overwhelming evidence of their decades of calculated climate deception — is closer than ever to becoming a reality,” Wiles continued. “Communities everywhere are paying dearly for the massive damages caused by Big Oil’s decadeslong climate deception. The people of Honolulu and communities across the country deserve their day in court to hold these companies accountable.”

BIG NEWS: The Supreme Court just *denied* Big Oil’s request to move climate liability cases to the federal level.



That means state courts, like in Hawaii and California, will continue to decide on cases that could force Big Oil to pay for climate damages.



That’s huge. pic.twitter.com/LENdk6QlIe — Jamie Henn (@jamieclimate) January 13, 2025

Delta Merner, lead scientist for the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Science Hub for Climate Litigation, similarly celebrated the decision, which she called “a resounding affirmation of Honolulu’s right to seek justice under state law for the mounting climate impacts caused by fossil fuel companies’ deceptive practices.”

“For more than 50 years, fossil fuel companies have conducted sophisticated disinformation campaigns to obscure their own research showing that burning fossil fuels would drive climate change,” Merner highlighted. “This case lays bare how these actions have contributed to rising seas, intensified storms, and coastal erosion that are devastating Honolulu’s people, infrastructure, and natural resources.”

“Scientific evidence is unequivocal: The human-caused emissions from fossil fuels are the primary driver of climate change,” she stressed. “Honolulu’s case stands as an example of how communities are using both science and the law to challenge corporate misconduct and demand accountability for climate damages.”

Merner added that “the people of Honolulu are demonstrating remarkable leadership in standing up to powerful fossil fuel companies whose disinformation campaigns have directly contributed to the climate harms they now face. Their efforts serve as a powerful example for communities around the world. This decision is one step in a larger effort to seek accountability and justice.”

The Supreme Court’s latest blow to the oil and gas industry came just a week before the second inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who courted Big Oil executives on the campaign trail and pledged to “drill, baby, drill” if he won the November election.

The high court — which has a right-wing supermajority that includes three Trump appointees — had asked the Biden administration to weigh in. Last month, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar urged the justices not to intervene. Merner said at the time that her briefs “represent an important step in the pursuit of climate accountability.”

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!