Trump Confidante Laura Loomer Goes on Racist, Islamophobic Tirade Over Weekend

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This past weekend, far right activist Laura Loomer, an informal adviser to President Donald Trump, made a series of posts on X targeting Democratic lawmakers and candidates for office, as well as progressive media personalities, using racist and Islamophobic terms.

In one post, Loomer tagged Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon (D), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, claiming that her past criticisms of these individuals were wrongly labeled as racist. But even in that post, Loomer couldn’t resist describing those individuals using racist terms.

“These women are all ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black BITCHES who are completely unfit for the power they hold,” Loomer wrote in her post.

Nixon responded to Loomer’s post, calling out some of her antics on social media — including a time in 2024 when the right-wing provocateur ate dog food during a live stream. Afterward, Loomer again reiterated her racist views against Nixon, and derided her for “speak[ing] Ebonics.”

“Maybe I need to bark at you and tug your leash and then you’ll finally understand,” Loomer added.

Nixon defiantly replied to Loomer’s posts. “When referring to me, it’s Representative Angie Nixon. However, after November 3rd, YOU CAN CALL ME SENATOR!” she wrote.

Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) similarly called out Loomer’s racist messages.

“You attack and insult Black women because you believe peddling racism is good for your clicks and your business model. And while everyone with internet access and ignorant opinions doesn’t deserve a response, this is someone who is an advisor of Donald Trump and who should be condemned by all,” Moore said.

Loomer also attacked Zeteo editor-in-chief and founder Mehdi Hasan, asking when he’ll have his citizenship rights “denaturalized” over comments he made in early 2025.

“How can this Islamic invader be allowed to stay in our country when he’s not from here and he tweeted ‘Make American Planes Crash Again’?” Loomer wrote on Saturday, adding, “He should be deported immediately.”

Notably, Hasan’s original statement wasn’t calling for violence against anyone, but rather was a remark in response to a spate of plane crashes in the wake of controversial aviation-related decisions made by the Trump administration.

As Hasan explained in February last year:

I deleted this sarcastic quote-tweet because MAGA and Islamophobic folks are clipping it out of context and trying to ridiculously suggest I’m inciting violence. I was obviously mocking the MAGA slogan…and highlighting the shocking number of plane crashes under Trump and the FAA cuts.

Hasan also responded to Loomer’s comments from this weekend, pointing out a double standard in U.S. political news reporting.

“Serious question to every mainstream news network and newspaper in this country: how can you justify crazy obsessive coverage of Hasan Piker and just totally ignore much worse stuff like this from an actual presidential adviser?” the Zeteo founder wrote.

Loomer’s Islamophobic comments targeted Muslims in general, too, including her expressing a desire to set up an illegal surveillance state system against Muslim Americans.

“I want a Flock Camera outside of every mosque in America,” she wrote.

Loomer isn’t an official member of the Trump administration. However, she has advised the president on numerous matters, primarily relating to hirings and firings during his second term in office.

Most notably, she appeared to play a significant role in the firing of six members of the National Security Council last year. Trump denied Loomer’s influence, but according to reporting at the time, the firings were based in part on a list of people Loomer told Trump would be disloyal to him.

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