Supporters Celebrate Release of Palestinian Leqaa Kordia — But Fight Continues

Kordia can now return to her family after a year in ICE jail, but the Trump administration may continue to target her.

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Leqaa Kordia, along with her family and legal team, celebrated on Monday when the 33-year-old Palestinian was released from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after over a year in detention — but they also pointed to the battles ahead as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to crack down on immigrants and critics.

“We are elated and relieved that Leqaa can finally return home to her family in New Jersey after a long year in ICE detention,” said Sarah Sherman-Stokes, supervising attorney with the Boston University School of Law Immigrants Rights Clinic, in a statement.

“This is an important step in restoring Leqaa’s rights as she continues to be unlawfully targeted by the government for her advocacy for Palestinian rights,” Sherman-Stokes said. “We will continue this fight in both immigration and federal courts for as long as it takes, not only for Leqaa but for the freedom of all people facing unjust retaliation for speaking out against genocide.”

We are beyond delighted and relieved that Leqaa Kordia has been granted bond and released from arbitrary immigration detention. After spending a harrowing year in ICE custody, Leqaa can return to New Jersey to reunite with her family and loved ones – just in time for the end of… — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) March 16, 2026

Kordia is one of several immigrant advocates of Palestinian rights targeted by the Trump administration. The New Jersey resident was arrested during an ICE check-in last March and swiftly transferred to Prairieland Detention Center in Texas.

An immigration judge ordered Kordia’s release a third time last Friday, on the one-year mark of her detention, as various advocacy groups including Amnesty International USA and Defending Rights & Dissent renewed calls for her freedom.

“We are overwhelmed with relief and gratitude at the release of our beloved Leqaa Kordia,” her cousin Hamzah Abushaban said Monday. “This past year has taken an unimaginable toll on Leqaa and our entire family. We are grateful to our community that stood beside us every step of the way, and for the countless prayers offered during this past Ramadan — those moments of sincerity and hope carried us through some of our darkest days.”

“While today marks a powerful and emotional milestone, we recognize that this is only the beginning,” Abushaban continued. “Leqaa’s voice, her resilience, and her story will continue to echo as we push for justice in a system that too often relies on unjust tactics, separating families, and inflicting lasting harm, as they have done to ours for over a year. We remain committed to advocating for every person who has been unjustly detained. No family should have to endure what ours has experienced. Today, we celebrate Leqaa’s return home. Tomorrow, we continue the fight for justice.”

Amal Thabateh, staff attorney with Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility (CLEAR), one of the organizations representing Kordia, stressed that “Leqaa should not have spent a single moment in ICE detention, let alone an entire year.”

“Leqaa, like others, was punished for speaking out in defense of Palestinians, including her own family,” Thabateh said. “While it took too many months and too many bond hearings for Leqaa to be released, a just result is finally here. We will continue to defend Leqaa’s and others’ rights to speak out for Palestinian liberation.”

According to her Kordia’s legal team, she lost nearly 200 relatives in the US-backed Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which has continued to kill Palestinians in the territory despite an October ceasefire deal.

“It is an enormous relief that Leqaa is finally liberated from surviving one year of retaliatory and arbitrary immigration confinement for daring to speak her truth and protest against the genocide in Gaza,” said Sadaf Hasan, staff attorney at Muslim Advocates. “It’s outrageous that it took the government this long to comply with an immigration judge’s repeated orders to release her.”

Today, Leqaa Kordia was released from ICE detention after more than one year of resilient advocacy.



Stay tuned for more updates on Leqaa’s journey and follow @freeleqaakordia on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/gAjX4vwuee — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) March 16, 2026

While Kordia can now return to her family, the Trump administration may continue to target her. The Associated Press reported Monday that “an attorney for the Department of Homeland Security, Anastasia Norcross, said the government opposed the release of Kordia, regardless of the bond. She did not say at the time whether it would appeal for a third time.”

Hasan said that Kordia walking free, at least for now, “is a long-overdue reminder that the government can’t silence the movement for Palestinian liberation,” but also is “about calling for an end to an immigration system that profits daily by subjecting tens of thousands of people to the abuses and indignities that Leqaa suffered.”

As Trump has aimed to round up immigrants across various US cities, often by sending in hordes of masked federal agents, the number of people in ICE detention has climbed to nearly 70,000, as of last month. Despite the administration’s claims that it is working to deport “the worst of the worst,” data have repeatedly shown that most detainees lack criminal convictions.

Agents roaming streets in cities including Chicago and Minneapolis have also openly violated the rights of protesters and legal observers, even fatally shooting US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in the latter city earlier this year.

Travis Fife, staff attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said Monday that “Leqaa going home today is the bare minimum. We must continue to assert the fundamental First Amendment principle that the government cannot abuse power to punish people for using their voice.”

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