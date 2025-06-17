Sanders Introduces Bill Blocking Trump From Using Federal Funds for War on Iran

“Congress must make it clear that the United States will not be dragged into Netanyahu’s war of choice,” Sanders said.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders late Monday led the introduction of a bill that would prevent the Trump administration from using federal funds for a military attack on Iran without explicit authorization from Congress, as Israel’s unlawful assault on the country continued for the fifth consecutive day.

“Netanyahu’s reckless and illegal attacks violate international law and risk igniting a regional war,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement. “Congress must make it clear that the United States will not be dragged into Netanyahu’s war of choice.”

“Our Founding Fathers entrusted the power of war and peace exclusively to the people’s elected representatives in Congress,” the senator added, “and it is imperative that we make clear that the president has no authority to embark on another costly war without explicit authorization by Congress.”

Seven Democratic senators — Peter Welch (Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Chris Van Hollen (Md.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), and Tina Smith (Minn.) — joined Sanders in introducing the legislation, which is titled the No War Against Iran Act.

The legislation states that “no federal funds may be obligated or expended for any use of military force in or against Iran” unless Congress declares war or enacts “specific statutory authorization for such use of military force.”

“Another war in the Middle East could cost countless lives, waste trillions more dollars, and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, and more displacement,” Sanders said Monday. “I will do everything that I can as a senator to defend the Constitution and prevent the U.S. from being drawn into another war.”

The bill came hours after Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced a war powers resolution similarly aimed at preventing the Trump administration from launching an unauthorized attack on Iran. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) announced plans to introduce a companion resolution in the House, a sign of burgeoning congressional opposition to a U.S. war with Iran.

“This is not our war,” Massie wrote on social media. “But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. I’m introducing a bipartisan war powers resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement.”

The legislative efforts kicked off as Israel expanded its aerial attacks on Iran and as Trump — who has suggested U.S. forces could get more deeply involved in the conflict — urged residents of the Iranian capital to “immediately evacuate,” heightening chaos and panic in the densely populated city and fueling concerns of American intervention.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) condemned Trump’s evacuation call as “both reckless and disturbing,” noting that “Tehran is one of the most populous cities in the world, home to ten million people and many millions more in the surrounding suburbs.”

“While many have tried to flee Israel’s campaign of terror, the fact is that many cannot flee — the elderly, or those who can’t get gas amid war shortages, and those who have nowhere to go,” said NIAC. “We hope that this does not mean an unauthorized U.S. entry into the war, or that he has knowledge of further depraved attacks from Israel.”

“There is a choice before Trump: take the pathway of peace by telling Bibi to stop the war, or join with a war criminal and wreak further havoc and endanger U.S. troops in a fight that isn’t ours,” the group added.

