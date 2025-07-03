Republican Lawmaker Dumped Medicaid-Related Stock Before Voting to Gut Program

Elizabeth Warren said Robert Bresnahan protected his stock portfolio while ripping away health care from 17 million.

Republican Congressman Robert Bresnahan of Pennsylvania got publicly shamed by many of his congressional colleagues on Thursday after it was revealed he unloaded a Medicaid-related stock before voting for a massive budget package that enacted historically devastating cuts to the program.

Quiver Quantitative, an investment data platform that tracks stock trades made by politicians and other prominent public figures, revealed on its X account that Bresnahan recently sold shares he’d owned in Centene Corporation, a for-profit firm that specializes in delivering healthcare exchanges for Medicaid. In the weeks since he sold his shares in the company, their value plunged by more than 40 percent.

Quiver Quantitative added that while Bresnahan claims not to manage his own stock portfolio, he does not appear to have set up a qualified blind trust that would eliminate potential conflicts of interest between his investments and his work as a member of Congress.

Regardless, many of Bresnahan’s Democratic colleagues reacted with fury and disgust to revelations that the Centene shares were dropped before he voted for a bill that will slash more than $1 trillion from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) over the span of a decade.

“This Congressman literally dumped stock in a Medicaid provider company right before this bill came to the floor,” wrote Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) on X. “Don’t be fooled — these guys know exactly what they’re doing.”

“Wow,” marveled Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.). “So he votes to gut Medicaid and throw 17 million people off of their healthcare and then dumps his Medicaid related stock to cover his own ass? That’s just evil and cruel.”

“If the Big Ugly Nasty Bill doesn’t hurt Medicaid, why are Republicans selling their Medicaid-associated stocks?” asked Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.). “Their words say one thing, their actions another. Their bill will gut Medicaid and kill people, and they know it.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) ripped Bresnahan for “protecting his stock portfolio while ripping away health care from 17 million Americans” with his vote to gut Medicaid.

“This is Washington at its worst,” she added. “We need to ban Congressional stock trading.”

