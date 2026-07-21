Izzy Aly Spent 6 Months in ICE Jail. Now He’s Fighting to End Detention.

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A man with advanced kidney disease who once worried he could be the fourth person to die at the largest immigrant jail in the Northeast says he was surprised and relieved to be released last month.

As Truthout previously reported, Izzy Aly was arrested in December at the Philadelphia International Airport as he flew home to Florida from a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services-approved visit to Egypt to handle his recently deceased father’s estate. He has an active green card application. Aly was taken to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in rural Pennsylvania, where he was jailed until his June 19 release. The immigrant jail is one of many across the country to be accused of failing to provide medical care; at least 22 people have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody already this year.

Aly spoke to Truthout about the conditions he faced and the nationwide movement to shut down facilities like the one where he was incarcerated. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Renée Feltz: Your case drew international attention when you got diagnosed with kidney disease at an ICE detention center in Pennsylvania. After being incarcerated for six months, you were just released a few weeks ago. How are you doing now?

Izzy Aly: You know, it’s borderline surreal to be back in public life and trying to recover, when you could be very close to going back in there again.

Unfortunately, because of things like 287(g), now all cop cars everywhere seem like deputized ICE vans, and I’m not comfortable being out here after what happened.

I’ve managed to contact my therapist. We’re trying to work with free kidney clinics because right now, unfortunately, I don’t have employer insurance. We’re still working on getting my job back.

I’m getting there in terms of restitution and recovery. We found some of my property. It was an army of people that had to pitch in, and I’m very thankful for what they did, and how they are following up with me. This is not a release-and-forget kind of situation.

The circumstances of your arrest and detention seem like they could happen to anyone. On December 23, 2025, you were returning to the United States from Egypt on a flight that landed at Philadelphia’s international airport, and planned to catch a connecting flight to Florida, where you are now, and where you’d lived for nearly a decade. Instead, you were arrested by agents with the Department of Homeland Security and handed over to ICE.

It was a botched interrogation. I can’t go into specific details about it because it is part of my immigration case. But what I can say is it was very botched, very sloppy, and it seemed like they were fishing. So that’s how it started.

“You do not need to be born an American to have the protection of habeas corpus to challenge your detention.”

Unfortunately, what I learned while in detention is that the Supreme Court had sided with CBP [Customs and Border Protection] and ICE at the border regarding the suspension of the Constitution. [This case upheld a 2025 Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that stripped immigrants in ICE jails of their ability to ask an immigration judge for a bond hearing to decide whether to grant their release. They can still seek release by filing a habeas petition in federal district court.] The Trump administration seized on the Yajure Hurtado landmark case to start detaining a very abnormal number of legal immigrants. Most of the people I spoke with inside were legal immigrants. They had documentation. Virtually all of them did not have any criminal records to mention.

After federal immigration agents interrogated you at the airport, where did they take you?

I was turned over to the police who took me to the Federal Detention Center, Philadelphia, and I was tossed into general population. This was over New Year’s and Christmas, so I would always be told, “You won’t get anybody to help you until they get back from their vacations.” I felt like I was infected with pneumonia or bronchitis, or something similar, without much care or treatment for it. I stayed there almost three weeks with no counsel, no lawyers, no access to friends, nothing. Every time I picked up the phone, it said my communication is restricted, and they told me to just wait, wait, wait. But before I could talk with the counselor regarding contacting the outside world, I was taken on January 5 to the actual ICE detention center.

You were taken to the ICE detention center run by GEO Group, called the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, near Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. It can hold more than 1,800 people and is the largest facility in the Northeast. Your experience there was the focus of reporting by Truthout and others. People even cited your case during public comment at the Clearfield County Commissioner meetings when they demanded the county refuse to renew its contract with Geo Group and ICE in September. Commissioner Tim Winters seemed to refer to you directly, even though he didn’t say your name, when he said “much has been made over the individual with kidney issues” at Moshannon; he claimed this person was “actually diagnosed due to the medical care he took on intake” and sent offsite for an ultrasound, and got medical care under a treatment plan before being released. Can you describe your time at Moshannon and the health care you received there?

First, I appreciate the commissioner talking about me and you know trying to be mindful of not mentioning my name. But he is very wrong. I was [told I was] diagnosed with chronic kidney failure several months into detention, almost three months, on March 12. The ultrasound and other secondary tests didn’t affect my treatment. The nephrologist did confirm the possibly deadly disease that I had, and he did inform me that there is unfortunately a chance I might not see next year if things continue to escalate the way they did with my kidneys. I did not see that nephrologist again until June. The second time I saw him, he said my condition is fluctuating, that my kidney cells can perform better at certain times and then worse at other times. He did this motion of basically implying that it would be a roller coaster for my kidneys. There was no treatment plan conducted. The facility attempted to start a renal diet with me, but when I informed the nephrologist on my second visit of that, he said that he prescribed no such thing. So, there is unfortunately an effort to make the appearance of adequate care, but it’s not there.

ICE’s own data shows Moshannon is one of the top facilities to put people in solitary. You’ve said you were personally threatened with administrative segregation or solitary confinement. How did that come up?

When I got transferred to the ICE detention center, I picked up a lot of respiratory diseases. There is absolutely no care being done regarding how viral infections are being transmitted in the air inside the camp itself. It is so concentrated. We sleep, and we are all stuck together in these pods. So, one person getting infected means the whole pod gets infected. For example, if an employee or an officer gets infected from the outside, brings it in and then deals with the detainees, then the detainees get infected. It spreads like wildfire. In January, I told the nursing staff I was scared that I have COVID, and they said that our quarantine is the SHU, the Special Housing Unit. In other words, anybody that fears COVID infections gets threatened with solitary. So, I suffered through it and people were weirded out by how much phlegm and mucus was collecting. Others had it worse than me.

When you were released in June, you took the train home instead of going back to the airport. What do you think people can learn from everything that you’ve been through?

It was a behemoth of an effort to try to get me out, and we’re still not clear what made them decide that I was too much trouble to stay there. Mr. Bruce Springsteen, “The Boss” himself, allowed an immigration advocacy group to get on stage at a concert and bring up my case. I saw it in the newspaper. This is my chance to say thank you, sir. I’d also like to thank the Women for Democracy group, the Shut Down Moshannon Movement, and the movement to Shut Down ICE detention across the country. Members of Indivisible were involved, and Florida Rising, and the Libertarian Party of Florida. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pennsylvania) met me after my release, as did Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Florida).

“People are getting disappeared. People are losing their lives. This is not something to stay quiet about, even as one of the intended targets.”

The Women for Democracy organization bought me the train ticket. I’m pretty sure they picked up right away that I’m not comfortable with planes. That’s going to stay that way for a while. Might as well throw in cars too, considering the 287(g) we discussed.

It feels bad that not everybody’s going to have access to this kind of advocacy to get them. I’ve met detainees who are very old, who just cannot afford to stay there with the diseases and illnesses that I’ve seen. It’s not fair.

There is a push to close Moshannon as part of the broader movement around the country that also contributed to the closure of the immigrant detention camp known as “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida. You have a lot on your plate these days, but what are your thoughts on this movement, and what is your message to people facing detention in the meantime?

It doesn’t make any sense for a person to get out under these conditions and then just forget everything. That’s not how this works. So yes, I will be playing a part in this movement, I do intend to increase my role in it. I’m not scared of what happened. I mean, people are getting disappeared. People are losing their lives. This is not something to stay quiet about, even as one of the intended targets. In fact, I think it’s very important to speak out loudly and remain a part of this.

Whether or not you’re an immigrant, if you feel that you could be targeted for this kind of detention, I strongly recommend everybody have a habeas attorney, especially a pro bono one, on hand. I didn’t know at the time that I was going to need it. You do not need to be born an American to have the protection of habeas corpus to challenge your detention. Everybody needs to know that they tried to suspend it and they failed. Habeas corpus has not been suspended.

Second, everybody needs a rapid response network. This is very important. My friends gradually formed a rapid response network that grew and became what it is. So those are my two urgent pieces of advice that the other detainees begged me to tell everybody about before leaving.

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