Former President Donald Trump is privately telling those close to him that he plans to appoint Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) — a loyalist deeply devoted to the former president and his outlandish conspiracy theories — to an executive branch position of power, should he win the presidency again in 2024.

According to sources with knowledge of Trump’s conversations who spoke to Rolling Stone, Trump has repeatedly placed Greene’s name at the top of lists for top government posts.

“Wouldn’t she be great?” Trump reportedly said.

According to one of the sources who spoke to the magazine, Trump has mused about having Greene lead the Department of Justice.

“I don’t think she’s a lawyer,” the source added. (Greene, in fact, is not.)

But Trump, these sources maintain, appears hellbent on getting Greene into his administration, should he find himself in the White House again in the future.

“He loves MTG and would want her very close in a second term, that much was clear,” the second source told Rolling Stone.

Greene has expressed deep loyalty to the former president, which has been seen in her many social media postings praising him. Beyond that praise, Greene has also shared many false conspiracy theory ramblings of Trump, including his recent tirades against the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago for government documents he improperly removed from the White House upon his departure.

“I think there is an extremely high probability that the FBI planted ‘evidence’ against President Trump,” Greene wrote in a tweet from August, repeating an unsubstantiated claim from him. “Otherwise WHY would they NOT allow his attorneys or anyone watch them while they conducted their unprecedented raid?”

There is no evidence that any of the material the FBI found was planted, and such actions from the FBI to keep lawyers from observing them are not unusual, much less limited to Trump.

Greene’s appointment to an executive branch position would undoubtedly be controversial, and would likely be opposed by Democrats in the Senate, were she to be picked by Trump to head an entire department.

Over the years, Greene has shared antisemitic and other blatantly racist posts on her social media channels. She has also harassed Democratic lawmakers in Congress, including notably putting up a transphobic sign pointed across the hall from her own office to that of a lawmaker who has a trans child. She has also expressed support for violence toward high-ranking Democrats in Washington, D.C., and is an ardent defender of the far right breachers of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Although Greene hasn’t commented yet on the reporting from Rolling Stone, she does recognize her far right “stardom,” and has demanded that Republican Party leaders recognize it as well, should they win control of the House this fall. In an interview with The New York Times this week, Greene warned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the presumptive choice for Speaker of the House should the GOP win in the midterms, should give her “a lot of power” if they do indeed take control.

“I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway. And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it,” Greene said.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments early in her term due to the threat of violence and other alarming comments she has made in the past.

