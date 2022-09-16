Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicking a Teen Activist

A group of Gen-Z activists have shared video evidence that appears to show Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) kicking one of their members on a sidewalk outside of the U.S. Capitol building.

Early Thursday evening, members of the progressive group Voters of Tomorrow — which seeks to increase political engagement among young people — confronted Greene and her staff, speaking to her about gun reform and the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in a heated debate that was captured on video.

At one point in the video, Marianna Pecora, the deputy communications director for the group, is walking alongside Greene. As space on the sidewalk narrows, Pecora steps away from Greene, walking in front of the congresswoman as they continue down the road.

Although there is still room between her and Greene, the Georgia legislator appears annoyed that Pecora walked in front of her. Greene can then be seen striking the back of Pecora’s leg with her foot, causing the activist to stumble.

I’m the Deputy Communications Director @VotersTomorrow and our team is in DC this week to lobby for youth rights. All the members of Congress we’ve met with so far (both Rs and Ds) have been nothing but respectful — except for @RepMTG. She kicked me. pic.twitter.com/vDCc3svIEZ — Marianna Pecora (@MariannaPecora) September 15, 2022

When Pecora and other group members complain about Greene’s actions, the lawmaker dismisses them. The video goes on to show a spokesperson for Greene telling the organization’s members, “You can’t block members of Congress” on the sidewalk.

Greene has confronted young activists on sidewalks in Washington D.C. in the past, using her phone to film their interactions and post them to social media. Such was the case when she harassed Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg in 2019.

Instead of apologizing for kicking the activist, Greene shared the video of her striking Pecora on her Twitter account, calling those who confronted her “foolish cowards.” Pecora responded to Greene’s post by quoting it in a tweet of her own.

“Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?” Pecora asked.

In a different post, Pecora noted that Greene was the only lawmaker who responded to the group with hostility. “All the members of Congress we’ve met with so far (both Rs and Ds) have been nothing but respectful — except for @RepMTG,” Pecora said.

“It’s honestly, like, really disheartening to think that a bunch of kids can hold themselves with better composure than a sitting member of Congress,” Pecora said in a subsequent interview with The Washington Post.

The same day Greene kicked Pecora, she verbally lashed out at Voters of Tomorrow executive director Santiago Mayer, telling him to “go to another country” if he disagreed with gun laws in the U.S.

Mayer, who moved to the country from Mexico in 2017, pointed out that Greene wasn’t the only GOP lawmaker who acted out against the organizers.

“Also [Colorado Republican Congresswoman] Lauren Boebert tried to knock my phone off my hand,” Mayer said.

