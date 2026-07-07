Report From House Dems: Trump Used 250th Planning to Hide Corruption

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The U.S.’s vaunted semiquincentennial anniversary celebrations on July 4 were not, ultimately, the moment of civic unification that had been envisioned a decade ago, when planning for the event began. It was inevitable that the ceremonies would be tainted by the tense and polarized state of the nation. President Donald Trump, however, in his signature way, managed to exacerbate and accelerate the existing grotesqueries and absurdities of the occasion.

From the ramshackle, propaganda-infused Great American State Fair to a Washington, D.C. Fourth of July rally that was filled with jingoist demagoguery from Trump — who boasted of annihilating Iran and took shots at recent “communist” wins in Democratic primaries — the ceremonies were a fitting reflection of a divided and tottering empire in its 250th year.

But a look at the converging interests that produced the kitsch-suffused debacle shows the commemoration’s true depths of venality. In fact, the misuse of the semiquincentennial has extended far past negligent planning and propaganda and reaches, some Congressional Democrats allege, all the way into willful corruption and conspiracy to defraud donors, taxpayers, and the public.

Party Partisans

In months leading up to the weekend, two dueling event-planning commissions struggled over the tone and emphasis of the events. America250 is the congressionally approved semiquincentennial event planning group; since 2016, it has been tasked with producing a nationwide program involving numerous festivals and public-spirited educational events, charity drives, a parade with marching bands and floats, a student essay contest, and much more.

Trump’s initial attempt to domineer the festivities involved adding a puppet executive director to the existing planning group, appointing one Ariel Abergel to lord over America250 in May 2025. Abergel was a former Fox News producer; he was also 25 years old at the time of his appointment. Abergel’s contentious tenure was marked by his efforts to shift the content of the celebrations to a veneration of both Trump and his right-wing ideals. Abergel was fired by the bipartisan Semiquincentennial Commission that oversees America250 after he clashed repeatedly with America250 board members and, according to his account of his firing, used official channels to post a remembrance of assassinated propagandist Charlie Kirk. A spokeswoman for America250, quoted by The Wall Street Journal, commented that Abergel was terminated “after he initiated a security breach of a commission social-media account, attempted to procure the resignations of multiple commissioners by misrepresenting himself as acting on behalf of Congressional leadership, and engaged in multiple other serious and repeated breaches of authority and trust.”

After Abergel’s ouster, Trump, true to form, pursued even less subtle tactics to seize control of the proceedings. “We’ve been tracking this all year, and it wasn’t clear what was going to happen at the beginning,” said Alan Zibel, research director at the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen and an expert on the type of conflicts of interest and graft that have proven endemic to Trump’s time in office.After his attempt to install Abergel failed, “Trump took his toys and decided to play with them alone,” Zibel said. “He stood up Freedom 250, a much more partisan organization involving this celebration of Trump himself and his face, catering to the cultural appetites of his base, rather than a more even-handed, inclusive event that would have something for everybody.”

Whatever its failings as an event-planning enterprise, Freedom 250 seems to have found success in serving as an opaque vehicle for obtaining and distributing undisclosed donations.

The redundant Freedom 250 committee, incarnated, in a highly unusual structure, as a limited-liability corporation within the federal, nonprofit National Park Foundation, would go on to plan the pro-Trump flop known as the “Great American State Fair.” (Pictures attesting to its laughably poor attendance reportedly enraged the president.) Other marquee events included a traveling exhibition of multiple “Freedom Trucks” — 18-wheelers hauling exhibitions on American “history” curated by PragerU. A musical revue initially meant to feature (already rather dated) acts like Young MC and members of Milli Vanilli and The Commodores saw dropouts en masse after musicians learned of the heavy pro-Trump emphasis of the proceedings.

Some events that were organized by the Freedom 250 LLC, like “Rededicate 250,” an evangelical gathering on the National Mall described as a “national jubilee” of “prayer, worship, and thanksgiving,” have also been nakedly non-secular in tone. “I was just really shocked and surprised that they really turned it into an overtly religious celebration,” Zibel said, “It’s clearly designed for that segment of the population, and really nobody else.”

Unaccountable Accounting

Freedom 250’s funding structures present even deeper problems than its staging of manipulative right-wing propaganda at an ostensibly nonpartisan occasion. (The tonal dissonances and reactionary kitsch reached a low, perhaps, with the AI-generated talking George Washington in the PragerU “Freedom Truck” displays.) On July 2, Democrats on the House Natural Resource Committee issued a report, spearheaded in part by ranking member California Rep. Jared Huffman, a leading voice condemning the manipulation of the event. The report attempts to make the case that the propagandistic bungling of the proceedings is far from the only concern here — the heart of the issue is that Freedom 250 represents a new model of corruption, and one that has already proven radically remunerative for the conspirators. The report also alleges that their malfeasance may well extend to outright criminality and wire fraud.

Whatever its failings as an event-planning enterprise, Freedom 250 seems to have found success in serving as an opaque vehicle for obtaining and distributing undisclosed donations.

In a statement, quoted in Inc., Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez called the report’s findings “categorically false.” According to Alvarez, the “so-called ‘report’ is nothing more than a partisan smear from politicians who would rather manufacture division than celebrate America’s 250th birthday.”

But even at the surface, a grab for power and money was already apparent and in full view. As mentioned, the unnecessary Freedom 250 committee was embedded, jarringly, in the National Park Foundation, where it captured federal grants and diverted millions in funding from the America250 semiquincentennial budget to itself. Meanwhile, the original, congressionally-approved committee saw a $100 million funding shortfall. “We have a $68 million transfer to the National Park Foundation that happened earlier this year,” said Zibel. “That’s recorded in U.S. spending [disclosures]. But where that’s being relayed to, we have no idea.”

Beyond hoovering up funds earmarked for elsewhere, there’s also a degree of fairly surface-level, casual corruption going on: For instance, one of the key players behind organizing and logistics for the Trumpian fair was Event Strategies, Inc. — a company run by ex-Trump aides that helped manage key events in Trump’s first campaign, as The New York Times reported. (This is the same type of plain corruption that produced the Reflecting Pool spectacle, in which a no-bid contract for pool refinishing was bungled by a company linked to a Trump donor. Rewarding loyal cronies is a reflex for Trump — he of the White House Tesla showroom and the multimillion-dollar crypto-donor dinner.)

Moreover, Trump has continued to buy and sell stocks in his personal portfolio throughout his presidency, including stock in companies, like Palantir, that have given to Freedom 250. The president’s 2026 disclosure reveals no less than $2.2 billion in gains through trading practices that have continued unobstructed: Trump’s terms in office have rendered the term “conflict of interest” inadequate, failing as it does to capture the breadth and magnitude of such flagrant affronts to executive ethics.

But the funding structure of Freedom 250 indicates a new variety of sleight-of-hand. By creating an LLC within nonprofit fundraisers like the National Park Foundation (which would normally function simply to raise donations for the National Park Service), Zibel explained, “They’ve been able to take these nonprofit structures and use them as an opaque slush fund, essentially, where anybody can donate, and there’s really no requirement for timely disclosure of who’s funding this stuff. We have no idea. We only know the names of the corporate donors because they’re listed on the Freedom 250 website.”

Those sponsors and partners include major oil companies, multiple military contractors, healthcare giants, tech and AI companies, credit card companies, agribusiness and more. “There’s no legal requirement that these be disclosed, because this has never happened before — and we have no idea how much they’re donating,” said Zibel. The American Prospect reported on the pitch deck for Freedom 250’s donor solicitation package, which offered sponsorship tiers up to and above $10 million. OpenSecrets has also documented, as a sort of proxy metric to give insight into corporate influence on the 250th, a broader surge in disclosed lobbying by some of the same companies sponsoring Freedom 250.

“Many of these companies have interests before the federal government,” Zibel commented. “Obviously, the defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed, Northrop Grumman, and Palantir are huge — Raytheon, which is now called RTX — some of the biggest federal contractors in the country, and they’re all sponsoring it. There are some oil and gas companies, which are pretty allied with the administration. So, most of the companies have some sort of regulatory interest or contracting interest before the government, and presumably want to stay on Trump’s good side. He’s known, of course, for punishing companies and people who aren’t on his good side.”

One sponsor might stand out as a seeming oddity in the list of military and energy giants: multinational lawn-care company ScottsMiracle-Gro. But in fact, the motives behind the company’s actions exemplify the incentive structure in these schemes. In addition to being a Freedom 250 sponsor, ScottsMiracle-Gro also had a major interest in a Supreme Court case that centered on glyphosate, the cancer-causing ingredient in the infamous weed-killer Roundup. (Its manufacturer Monsanto, acquired by Bayer, has in recent years faced upwards of 13,400 legal claims over glyphosate’s cancer risk.) The stakes could hardly be higher for ScottsMiracle-Gro as well — it is the exclusive holder of marketing and distribution rights to Roundup’s consumer version.

ScottsMiracle-Gro certainly got their money’s worth: Not only did Trump put out an executive order in February touting the importance of glyphosate to “national security and defense” — on June 25, the Supreme Court also ruled to block lawsuits from victims of glyphosate that sought to force Bayer and Monsanto to label Roundup as a carcinogen.

To further underscore the appearance of quid quo pro, ScottsMiracle-Gro’s offer to donate $1 million worth of work to the Trump White House has been accepted; the company will replace the South Lawn after Trump’s UFC match destroyed it.

The Pay-to-Play Party

The corporate manipulation of federal institutions, of course, is already more or less standard protocol in the neoliberal United States. Nevertheless, Trump, as he does with everything, has propelled the opportunities for corporate influence to ever more absurd heights. The House report contains some startling allegations: for one, that the Freedom 250-style setup — i.e., embedding a fundraising effort inside a federal nonprofit in order to create a sort of altar for corporate tribute — was apparently test-driven in 2025, a year before.

According to the House Natural Resource Committee’s findings, the 2025 Great American Farmers Market served as an early trial balloon for the scheme. Rather than the National Park Foundation, in which the Freedom 250 LLC was placed, an opaque donation vehicle was created inside the (similarly named, and related) National Forest Foundation. Donations were then solicited and accepted from firms, like Chobani and John Deere, that had ongoing major contracts and/or regulatory interests before the state. As we’ve seen, the same pattern was repeated this year in the case of Freedom 250.

Per the report, “The case of the 2025 Great American Farmers Market served as a valuable proof of concept, showing that capturing the fundraising apparatus of a reputable nonprofit organization allows the federal government to raise large sums of money from companies that need something from them.”

“The American public … will be left picking up the tab long after Trump’s toxic-250 smog has finally settled over D.C.”

This occurred in similar fashion, the House Democrats also allege, with the Trust for the National Mall, which was also an innocuous, pre-existing public-improvements nonprofit (though in this case, an independent organization, not federal) that was commandeered as a means of taking in hundreds of millions in corporate gifts for Trump’s gaudy ballroom addition to the White House. (The generous corporate sponsors, as Public Citizen documented, have since received a collective $50 billion in federal contracts.) They include some of the same names — Palantir, Lockheed Martin — that have been lavishing Freedom 250 with unaccountable donations. Clearly, a pattern has been established.

The findings of the House report extend still further, though. Freedom 250 leadership had also touted the sponsorship packages as offering exclusive, in-person access to the president (complete with a photo opportunity), and had also solicited funds from foreign leaders at Davos. Another charge — perhaps the most shocking — is that Freedom 250 actually misled America250 donors and rerouted donations intended for the latter to their own coffers, which, if true, would constitute a criminal act. The authors of the report interviewed sources attesting that prospective donors were provided with false banking information — though they were ostensibly provided account numbers for America250, the donors’ funds were instead routed to accounts for Freedom 250.

As the report explains, “A gift solicited in the name of the nation’s nonpartisan birthday commission could thus be redirected without the donor’s knowledge, by an entity created to serve the President’s priorities. If true, such actions could constitute violations of several laws, ranging from potential wire fraud and charitable solicitation fraud under federal law to charitable solicitation violations under the laws of the District of Columbia.”

By these and other means, Freedom 250, built on deception and manipulation from the beginning, effectively, in the House report’s terms, “sold access to the President, solicited foreign money in America’s name, and enabled the President to enrich himself.”

“Donald Trump’s takeover of the 250th is an affront to the American people,” as Toni Aguilar Rosenthal, program director of investigative projects at the Revolving Door Project, a corruption watchdog, told Truthout. “The semiquincentennial could have, and should have, provided the country an opportunity to come together to engage with shared, complicated, and often inconvenient, truths about our nation’s history.”

Rosenthal offered a fitting summation of what transpired instead: “This administration has turned the anniversary into something akin to a private party handcrafted for the President’s personal tastes, and a major windfall for the private political allies of his administration. The American public, meanwhile, will be left picking up the tab long after Trump’s toxic-250 smog has finally settled over D.C.”

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